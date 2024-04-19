Shish Industries Ltd. reports robust growth: INR 88.38 cr consolidated income, up 25.67% Y-o-Y, and INR 8.04 cr profit after tax, up 18.58%.

VMPL

New Delhi [India]. April 19: Shish Industries Ltd. (BSE Code: 540693) is a multi-disciplinary corporation based in India that is known for its groundbreaking innovations and quality products like industrial and export packaging products, building insulations and ventilation products, geo-membrane products amongst others.

During the fourth quarter of FY 2023-24, the company reported consolidated income of INR 23.33 crore and PAT of INR 3.06 crore. For the twelve months period ended March 31, 2024, the company posted income of INR 88.38 crore, EBITA of INR 12.57 Crore, PAT of INR 8.04 crore and diluted EPS of Rs. 2.97. The company is driving its business operations in sync with its financial and growth aspirations, including investing in profitable and scalable businesses.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Satishkumar Maniya, Chairman and Managing Director, Shish Industries Limited said, "We are building our business strategically with a more granular approach. We are evolving as a company with all our learnings, expanding our product portfolio and client base in India and globally. It has given the required impetus to catapult us into a certain planned expansion mode and we have expanded our manufacturing capacity to 1810 MT/month, which expanded by 71%. Our FY 2023-24 results reflect the same. We are now looking towards a more sustainable rapid growth with business plans laid down from a long term perspective."

The wholly owned subsidiary - Shish Polylam Private Limited continues to show immense development in its initial years of incorporation by carrying out commercial business activities of lamination products. Other multiple businesses acquired and one in-process during the financial year 2023-24 are now expected to contribute to our expansion and growth. The digital platform www.inpackaging.com launched by our company's subsidiary Shish Global Solutions Private Limited last month, is getting encouraging response and will expand its footprint during the financial year 2024-25.

About Shish Industries Limited:

Shish Industries Limited through intense research in its field, brings innovations & customization solutions to global customers, driven by strong development capabilities. Company has shown great development since its incorporation. Various innovative developments have always provided the Company an edge over other industries in its field. Founded in 2012, Shish Industries Ltd. has become a trusted manufacturer & exporter of plastic corrugated sheets, PP box, FIBC Bags, PP/PE woven fabric, tarpaulin, shipping packaging supplies. Company has its registered & corporate offices and various factories in Surat district, Gujarat.

For further information on Shish Industries Ltd., visit www.shishindustries.com

