Shoaib Kudsi, CEO of AlifCloud IT Consulting, reshapes the tech landscape

India PR Distribution Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Alif, a rising tech company, is making waves in the industry under Shoaib Kudsi's visionary entrepreneurship. From a humble beginning with just an idea and a laptop, Alif has grown into a vibrant company boasting a team of over 100 brilliant minds, all dedicated to discovering what's possible in technology. Shoaib Kudsi, a mechanical engineering graduate turned IT industry leader, reflects on his decade-long journey in tech. "Transitioning from mechanical engineering to IT was easy for me, but changing people's mindsets was challenging. I was often seen as an outcast, struggling to blend in and cope," he shares, "today, technology is at the heart of everything we do, transforming the world around us. AI, Blockchain, and Machine Learning are important to India's growth, making the tech industry one of the fastest-growing sectors and a backbone of our nation."

Reflecting on his career, he recalls his time at a top Big 4 MNC, where despite a high salary, Shoaib experienced limited exposure and no flexibility to learn from different departments. "The lack of opportunities and the monotony of technical requests were demotivating. At Alif, we do things differently," he adds.

Alif strongly emphasizes upskilling, ensuring employees are equipped with the latest technologies. "In this rapidly advancing industry, staying updated with tools like Microsoft's Co-pilot is crucial. Not keeping up can hinder both career and personal development," Shoaib explains.

What sets Alif apart from other startups and MNCs is its approach to employee engagement. "Our employees engage directly with stakeholders and clients from the start of their projects, gaining valuable exposure and experience. This helps create a lively and motivating environment where growth and innovation excel.

Alif also champions work-life balance, valuing employees as their most valuable assets. "When they grow, we grow," he says.

Looking ahead, The Tech -CEO aims to upgrade the opportunities available to India's young tech talents. "We're here to turn big dreams into realities, creating numerous remote job opportunities and ensuring everyone can make their mark in the IT world. It's my responsibility to open more opportunities for remote jobs and shake up the tech scene, giving everyone a chance to shine."

As Alif continues to expand and take on new challenges, Shoaib remains confident in his team. He strongly believes that the employees are the heart of the organization. They are not only building a company but also crafting a tech world.

About Alif: Alif is a Growing tech company committed to redefining what's possible in technology. With a team of over 100 dedicated professionals, Alif focuses on innovation, employee wellbeing, and growth in the latest technological advancements, aiming to transform the tech landscape in India and the globe.

