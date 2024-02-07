Shradha Singh Chouhan Crowned Miss Face of Humanity India 2023

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: In an exhilarating showcase that celebrated humanity and purpose, 26-year-old Shradha Singh Chouhan has been crowned as Miss Face of Humanity India 2023. Sponsored by Suffderma, this prestigious title marks Shradha's journey to being India's representative on the global stage.

Shradha Chauhan expresses, "Standing here today, crowned as Miss Face of Humanity India 2023, I am moved to reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me to this moment. From a small town, where dreams of becoming a doctor, to representing our beloved country India on the Global stage were dared, this achievement is monumental for me."

"In my vision for humanity, I see a commitment to education for all, eradicating inequality, animal welfare, awareness towards mental health, and fostering sustainable practices. Let's build bridges of empathy, where differences are appreciated, and cooperation transcends borders. Our collective strength lies in unity, and by uplifting the most vulnerable, we can ensure a brighter and more equitable future for all."

"Hum Se Humanity" is not just a campaign; it's a movement for a world that embraces compassion and understanding. In this journey, we prioritize animal welfare, advocate for the voiceless, nurture mental health awareness to break the stigma, and champion education for all, laying the foundation for a brighter, inclusive tomorrow. Together, we are the architects of positive change, shaping a world where humanity knows no bounds.

Suffderma, the proud sponsor of Miss Face of Humanity India 2023, resonates with the ethos of the showcase. Naved Shaikh, CEO of Suffderma, expresses, "We at Suffderma are thrilled to sponsor Miss Face of Humanity India - a global showcase that celebrates humanity and femininity. Suffderma as a brand resonates with Miss Face of Humanity as we believe in similar ethics and principles that guide us towards a more humanity-led way of business."

Miss Face of Humanity India is a global showcase for female change-makers who believe in the power of humanity to change the world. This event gathers delegates from over 50+ countries, each a beacon of positive change in their societies. Shradha Chauhan, our reigning Miss Face of Humanity India, stands proudly among these global change-makers, making India shine with her compassion and commitment to impactful initiatives.

Scheduled to take place in the cities of Guadalajara and Zapopan, Jalisco Mexico from March 12th to March 24th, 2024, the Miss Face of Humanity Global Showcase will culminate in a final show on March 22nd, 2024, at the Teatro Moncayo at the PALCCO showcase. Miss Face of Humanity India symbolizes empowerment and dedication to positive change on both national and international scales.

