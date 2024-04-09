Shrewsbury International School India Announces Admission Launch for Academic Session 2025

PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 9: Shrewsbury International School India, the first Indian campus of the historic Shrewsbury School UK, renowned for its 472 years of legacy, proudly announces the commencement of admissions for the academic session 2025.

Interestingly, the globally renowned biologist and the inventor of the theory of evolution, Sir Charles Darwin is an alumnus of Shrewsbury School UK.

Situated on a sprawling 150-acre modern campus in Bhopal, the school aims to offer a world-class co-educational British boarding school experience to students aged 11 to 18.

With a commitment to excellence in education, Shrewsbury India will accommodate a maximum of 800 students at full capacity, providing an environment for holistic development and academic success. The school will adhere to the esteemed English National Curriculum, offering a comprehensive educational journey that prepares students for the Cambridge International examinations, thereby facilitating seamless progression to A Level courses.

Shrewsbury International School India endeavours to amalgamate the rich spiritual values and profound respect for learning deeply embedded in Indian society with the best practices of British independent schools, both within and beyond the classroom. Through this innovative approach, the school aims to cultivate a distinctive educational experience that harnesses the strengths of both cultures, nurturing well-rounded individuals poised for success in the global arena.

"The first academic session of Shrewsbury International School will commence from September 2025. We are focussed at bringing the best practices of British school education to India and are committed to providing a holistic experience for every student who joins, so that they achieve their true potential during their time at Shrewsbury," remarks Abhishek Mohan Gupta, President, Board of Management at Shrewsbury International School India.

Admissions for the academic session 2025 will open on April 9, 2024, providing prospective parents with an opportunity to engage with the promoters and the admission team during an extensive admission tour spanning 40 cities across the country. Further details regarding the admission process and tour schedule can be found on the school's official website, www.shrewsburyindia.in.

In addition, parents are invited to experience the state-of-the-art campus first-hand by scheduling visits starting from August 2024, providing a glimpse into the world-class facilities and educational ethos that await their children at Shrewsbury International School India.

Shrewsbury School UK originates from Shropshire in the United Kingdom and is built on a 110-acre site. The institute carries a rich legacy of maintaining exceptional academic standards and co-curricular practices while promoting a global outlook among its students. By propagating the idea of holistic development, Shrewsbury UK aims to develop the individual personalities of its students. Throughout its existence, Shrewsbury School has undergone significant transformations, evolving from being the first public school in the UK to being named the 'Independent School of the Year' in 2020. The school had also been declared the 'Best in Boarding' by Times Educational Supplement during 2023. Shrewsbury has been nurturing talent for over four centuries and has produced a multitude of distinguished people, some of who include: Sir Charles Darwin, Sir Philip Sidney and Michael Palin.

Shrewsbury in India aims to corroborate similar values as that of its parent campus, while focusing upon integrating the best of British and Indian cultures. The academic and extra-curricular systems would enable students to develop an intellectual mindset and follow their passion. The India campus would feature a 160,000 square feet academic block, a range of 20 different sports activities, 40000 square feet performing arts school, and a dedicated language centre offering more than 10 languages; all focused at offering an optimal learning environment for students. Shrewsbury India will strive to provide students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for the future and place this campus among the leading residential schools in Asia.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)