Shreyas Jandial Elevated to Global Vice President to Lead YellowDigi's Worldwide Expansion

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: YellowDigi is thrilled to announce the promotion of Shreyas Jandial to Global Vice President, following his successful tenure as Vice President of Digital Business Solutions. Shreyas will now lead the company's global business development, focusing on enhancing YellowDigi's presence in the rapidly growing programmatic and display advertising markets. Strengthening YellowDigi's Global Footprint Over the past five years, YellowDigi has experienced substantial growth, successfully expanding its clientele across Asia, the MENA region, and South Africa. The company's rise has been particularly notable over the last two years, with ad spends on its platform growing from Rs30 lakhs per month to Rs1.5 crore per month. Nearly 100 brands now trust YellowDigi's team and platform, thanks in large part to the leadership and vision of Shreyas Jandial.

Shreyas played a pivotal role in this success, helping YellowDigi establish itself as a key player in digital business solutions. The managed programmatic services led by his team have consistently delivered outstanding results, with campaigns across sectors such as automobile, OTT, modern retail, eCommerce platforms, technology, and education exceeding client expectations. His promotion is pivotal as the company seeks to continue building on this success, exploring new markets, and further strengthening its global presence.

Leading the Charge in Programmatic and Display Advertising

A major focus for Shreyas in his new role will be the rapidly expanding programmatic and display advertising markets, which are projected to reach over $550 billion by 2026. Programmatic advertising, driven by automation and data analytics, has revolutionized digital marketing, offering advertisers precise targeting that maximizes ROI.

Shreyas's leadership has already positioned YellowDigi to take full advantage of this growth, with the company delivering exceptional campaign performances across industries. The team's ability to offer cuttiedge solutions has not only strengthened client relationships but also positioned YellowDigi as a leading player in the global digital advertising space.

Driving Global Expansion

As Global Vice President, Shreyas will oversee YellowDigi's international business strategy, focusing on scaling the company's operations and expanding its reach in both emerging and established markets. His deep knowledge of global market dynamics and proven leadership make him the ideal candidate to lead YellowDigi's ambitious growth plans.

With the company's client base steadily expanding and campaign performance exceeding expectations across multiple sectors, including technology, education, and eCommerce, Shreyas's efforts will continue driving YellowDigi's success. He will identify new opportunities in untapped regions and build on the company's strong presence in Asia, MENA, and South Africa, guiding YellowDigi toward continued global success.

A Word from Mayur Sethi, Founder & CEO of YellowDigi

Mayur Sethi expressed his enthusiasm for the company's future under Shreyas's leadership:

"The digital advertising industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, with programmatic ad spend expected to exceed $700 billion by 2027. We believe YellowDigi is perfectly positioned to seize this opportunity, with Shreyas Jandial now taking the reins as Global Vice President. His expertise in digital business solutions and global market strategy will drive YellowDigi's expansion into new territories while helping our clients tap into the immense potential of the programmatic and display advertising markets. I'm incredibly excited about what lies ahead and confident that under Shreyas's leadership, YellowDigi will achieve remarkable growth in the years to come."

The Road Ahead for YellowDigi

With Shreyas Jandial leading as Global Vice President, YellowDigi is poised to become a dominant player in the global programmatic and display advertising industry. His strategic leadership, combined with YellowDigi's innovative solutions, ensures the company will continue to thrive in the fast-paced digital landscape.

As the digital advertising market continues to grow, Shreyas's ability to guide YellowDigi through its next phase of expansion promises a bright future. The company's extraordinary growth in managed services--yielding exceptional results across sectors--signals the immense possibilities ahead for YellowDigi and the clients who trust its innovative platform.

