Shrijee Lifestyle to Unveil Sustainable and Festive Collections at Bharat Tex 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd is set to showcase its latest sustainable fabrics collection at Bharat Tex 2025 designed for the AW25/26 & SS26 seasons. With a strong focus on eco-friendly materials, the collection blends fibres like Organic Cotton, LIVA, Ecovero, Tencel, and Linen, along with unique combinations of Viscose and Recycled Polyester for a fresh, contemporary appeal.

Committed to sustainability, Shrijee Lifestyle uses natural and eco-friendly certified dyes ensuring fabrics that are safe for both consumers and the environment. The company has earned a reputation as a leading supplier of sustainable and fashion fabrics for leading Brands, backed by globally recognized certifications such as OEKO-TEX, ZDHC, and GOTS.

Expanding its capabilities, Shrijee Lifestyle is augmenting its digital printing capacity by 50% by March 2025 by adding the latest High-resolution High-Speed machines. The company anticipates digital printed fabric demand to more than double over the next few years and is poised to be the preferred supplier for brands prioritizing sustainability and certified processes.

Shrijee is also launching its latest 2025 Festive Collection in BHARAT TEX 2025, which includes. Intricately woven Jacquards and Dobby weaves for Ethnic wear, Blouses, & Dress Material.

Shrijee is India's leading Integrated player in the Blouse segment. It manufactures High-End Defectless 2/2 Rubia and 2/1 Rubia woven on the latest Shuttleless Looms. It also manufactures satin and Jacquard fabrics for this segment. Shrijee is known for its quality and finish, which is superior to other players who are using Power loom Grade processed in Pali, which often leads to quality complaints like poor colour fastness or weaving defects. This is the reason why Top Retailers prefer to stock fabrics manufactured by Shrijee, which has their loyal customers for 5 decades

For further information, please contact: info@shrijeelifestyle.com

