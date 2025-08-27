Shringar House of Mangalsutra unveils India's first HUID Hallmarked 24 Karat Purity Gold Mangalsutra Collection at IIJS 2025

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd, India's most prestigious name in Mangalsutra craftsmanship, proudly announces the landmark launch of "24K SHUDDH" Collection, one of the first-ever HUID Hallmarked Mangalsutra Collection in India crafted entirely in pure 24 Karat gold at their stall at IIJS - India International Jewellery Show Premiere setting a new benchmark for purity-focused jewellery in India.

Crafted in 995 finesse with BIS-certified HUID hallmarking, this ground breaking collection reimagines the mangalsutra not just as a symbol of tradition, but also as a pure 24K investment. It bridges cultural heritage with contemporary consumer value.

The launch event received an overwhelming response from retailers and was graced by several respected industry leaders and dignitaries, including: Mr. Sachin Jain - Regional CEO India, World Gold Council (WGC), Mr. Rajesh Rokde - Chairman, All India Gems & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), Mr. Sabyasachi Ray - Executive Director, Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Mr. Rajesh Kalyanaraman - Kalyan Jewellers, Mr. Varghese Jos Alukka - Jos Alukkas, Mr. Saurabh Gadgil - Chairman & MD, PNG Jewellers, Mr. Ashish Pethe - Director, WHP Jewellers, Mr. Anil Kataria & Mr. Santosh Kataria - DP Abhushan, Mr. Vikas Kataria - Kumari Jewels, Mr. Kinjal Shah - Head of Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) Asia

This revolutionary collection marks a new chapter in MANGALSUTRA - a bridal and symbolic jewellery in India -- where emotion meets investment, and tradition meets innovation. Designed for today's woman who seeks purity in love and value in legacy, the 24K SHUDDH Collection offers unmatched emotional and financial worth.

SHRINGAR MANGALSUTRA - A Symbol of Eternal Love and Pure Gold

Each piece is crafted in 24 Karat gold, offering the highest investment value and embodying the deepest emotional connection a woman carries through her marital journey. Every Shringar Mangalsutra from the 24K SHUDDH Collection is a blend of devotional significance, refined design, and purity -- as hard as the eternal bond of marriage, and as soft as the love it celebrates.

Certified Purity with HUID Hallmarking.

Adding to its unmatched value and credibility, every Mangalsutra in the SHUDDH collection is HUID Hallmarked -- ensuring BIS-certified gold purity and complete transparency for every consumer. This assurance reinforces Shringar's unwavering commitment to quality, trust, and customer confidence.

"We are proud to introduce our latest innovation - a 995 purity, 24 Karat hallmarked mangalsutra that carries the strength of 22 Karat gold. This milestone is the result of months of dedication, and I am truly delighted it was launched by the esteemed dignitaries of the Indian gems & jewellery industry.

Heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us on this journey -- truly grateful."

- Mr. Chetan Thadeshwar, Chairman & MD, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd.

"Unlike lower karatages, 24 karat gold contains no added alloys, ensuring a natural radiance and unmatched authenticity that makes every piece a true work of art. Shringar Mangalsutra's launch of a 24 karat collection honours India's rich legacy of valuing uncompromised quality and reinforces trust for every consumer. This launch elevates not only the standards of craftsmanship but also affirms a commitment to transparency and timeless beauty, bringing a new era of gold jewellery that is as pure as tradition itself. The upcoming marriage season will offer consumers the option of purchasing mangalsutras made from 24 karat pure gold to express their lifelong commitment to their partners."

- Mr. Sachin Jain, Regional CEO India, World Gold Council (WGC)

"Shringar's 24K SHUDDH Collection is a bold and visionary step that reflects the evolving expectations of Indian consumers. By combining the emotional heritage of the mangalsutra with the unmatched purity of 24K gold, Shringar has created a category-defining innovation. This is exactly the kind of product leadership our industry needs as we move into a more value-conscious and quality-driven future."

- Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC)

"Shringar has long been an innovator in this industry, and Sachin from the World Gold Council gave them the idea to launch a 24 karat mangalsutra--the purest form of gold. Weddings are a moment when the groom wants to give the bride something in its purest form--and what could be better than a 24 karat mangalsutra?

Wishing all the best to Shringar and the entire team. Also, since Shringar has filed for an IPO, we wish them great success. More transparency in our industry is better for all stakeholders. On behalf of Kalyan Jewellers, I'd like to wish IIJS, GJEPC, the World Gold Council, and Shringar all the very best for the show."

- Mr. Rajesh Kalyanaraman, Kalyan Jewellers

"Today is truly special, because I believe Shringar has become the first in India--possibly in the world--to launch a 24 karat gold mangalsutra. As Sachin Ji mentioned, the World Gold Council conducted extensive research on trends, especially among youth and millennials, and published a report based on those insights.

Shringar has done a fantastic job. This mangalsutra is a pride of Maharashtra. At PNG as well, the highest selling category is mangalsutras, and Shringar specialises in mangalsutras--so it's a beautiful synergy. I'm very happy that this category is now reaching a new level with 24 karat designs being added.

We've just seen it ourselves--it's lightweight, yet durable and strong. I believe gold is here to stay and will only grow stronger. The emotions behind gold purchases will become even purer. So, congratulations to Shringar on this fantastic product. We're excited to showcase this to our customers--because, as Sachin said, it truly makes the buying experience purer. Many congratulations again!"

- Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, PNG Jewellers

"I'm happy that Shringar has launched India's first 24 karat jewellery. While we often hear about 18, 14, or even 9 karat jewellery, Shringar has taken a bold step forward with 24 karat jewellery--a first for India. We wish them all the best and are glad this has been launched during IIJS. I encourage all visitors and participants to check out this 24 karat collection. It allows us to offer something truly unique in our stores. Wishing you all the very best."

- Mr. Varghese Jos Alukka, JOS ALLUKAS

"Congratulations to Chetan Bhai and the entire Shringar team. And thank you, Sachin Ji, for inspiring the move to 24 karat. Mangalsutra holds deep emotional value for everyone in Maharashtra, and 24 karat gold is also highly cherished here. You've combined both of Maharashtra's greatest loves into one--creating a 24 karat mangalsutra. It's a brilliant idea, and I'm sure it's going to be a superstar in Maharashtra. All the best!"

- Mr. Ashish Pethe, WHP Jewellers

"Congratulations to Chetan Bhai, Viraj and Balraj for yet another remarkable initiative. Chetan Bhai is always doing something new and pathbreaking for the jewellery industry, and it brings great joy whenever someone brings something meaningful to the table. So once again, congratulations to the entire Shringar team. Thank you!"

- Mr. Vikas Kataria, Kumari Jewels

"A new chapter begins! Congratulations to Shringar House of Mangalsutra on the launch of the 24K SHUDDH COLLECTION. This is a monumental step forward - bringing an unparalleled level of purity and trust to a symbol so deeply rooted in tradition,"

- Mr. Kinjal Shah, Head - Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), Asia.

"With the launch of the 24K SHUDDH COLLECTION, we've redefined what a mangalsutra can stand for -- not just emotional and cultural value, but also absolute purity and asset-worthiness. This innovation reflects our commitment to delivering jewellery that resonates with the modern Indian woman," said Mr. Viraj Thadeshwar, CEO, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd.

As retailers gear up for the upcoming festive season, the 24K SHUDDH COLLECTION is being hailed as a game-changing offering that brings unmatched value to customers looking for both emotional and financial significance in their jewellery.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd. extends heartfelt thanks to its retail partners and the broader jewellery community for this enthusiastic reception and looks forward to lighting up showcases across India with this unique 24K innovation.

About Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd

Shringar House of Mangalsutra is India's leading gold jewellery manufacturer and a market leader in mangalsutra craftsmanship. With a legacy of blending tradition and innovation, the company offers exquisite jewellery designed to celebrate life's most cherished moments.

