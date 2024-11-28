Shriram Finance Unveils Inspirational Campaign '#TogetherWeSoar' Featuring Rahul Dravid

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Shriram Finance Ltd., a flagship company of the Shriram Group and one of India's foremost financial services providers, has launched its latest brand campaign, 'TogetherWeSoar'. The campaign emphasizes the company's unwavering commitment to fostering strong partnerships with its customers, enabling them to overcome challenges and fulfill their aspirations. The campaign is brought to life by former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid, who serves as the brand ambassador. Known for his resilience and teamwork, Dravid embodies the spirit of the campaign, which celebrates perseverance and collaboration as pathways to success. The campaign film showcases moments of triumph and growth, with Dravid inspiring individuals to achieve their dreams through meaningful connections.

Adding depth to the narrative is veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who lends his iconic voice to the Hindi version of the ad film, titled 'Har Indian ke Saath: Judenge. Udenge'. Shah's evocative narration highlights Shriram Finance's role as a reliable partner in its customers' journeys. The Telugu and Tamil versions of the film feature lyrics penned by Academy Award-winning lyricist K.S. Chandrabose and celebrated Tamil lyricist Madhan Karky, ensuring the campaign resonates across diverse linguistic and cultural landscapes. The campaign's central theme, "Together, We Soar," reinforces Shriram Finance's belief that strong relationships empower individuals to step into their potential. Through it's unique set of offerings and belief in achieving great things when people come together, Shriram Finance is dedicated to helping its customers navigate their financial journeys.

The campaign will be rolled out through a robust 360-degree media plan, encompassing television, digital platforms, social media, print, outdoor media, and select theaters. It will also be prominently featured during high-profile events like the Pro Kabaddi League for which Shriram Finance is a prominent sponsor. Over the next two months, the campaign will reach audiences across urban and rural India, highlighting Shriram Finance's role in empowering individuals and communities alike.

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Executive Director of Marketing at Shriram Finance, elaborated on the campaign's vision, saying, "'Together, We Soar' encapsulates our promise to support every Indian's journey toward achieving their aspirations. Whether it's through fixed deposits, vehicle financing, nurturing small businesses, or providing gold and personal loans, we strive to connect deeply with our customers and provide them with the tools they need to succeed."

The campaign's creative approach, designed in seven languages, ensures that Shriram Finance's message of empowerment and unity resonates with India's diverse audience.

About Shriram Finance:

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has a significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Housing Finance, Stock Broking, and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India's largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 2.43 trillion. Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two-wheelers. It has a vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans, and working capital loans, etc. Over the last 45 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with a network of 3,149 branches and an employee strength of 77,764 servicing 90.26 lakhs of customers.

