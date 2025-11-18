SHRM India Announces the Winners of the SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: SHRM India proudly announced the winners of the SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2025, recognising organisations that are redefining the future of work through innovation, inclusion, and people-first leadership. The awards were presented during the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025, held on 13th and 14th November at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Now in its 14th edition, the SHRM HR Excellence Awards have become the gold standard for recognising outstanding human resource practices -- celebrating organisations that place people at the core of business transformation.

The 2025 awardees represent organisations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to innovation, culture, and employee experience. The winners include: [24]7.ai India, Cipla Ltd, Crisil Limited, Godrej Capital Limited, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Quantiphi Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric, Tata Consultancy Services, Cygnet One, Icertis Solutions, GAIL (India) Limited, Mahanagar Gas Limited, NTPC Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, and Steel Authority of India Limited.

These organisations have set new benchmarks in leadership, upskilling employees, employee well-being, technology adoption, organisational culture, and performance -- exemplifying the very best of HR excellence in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Achal Khanna, CEO - SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said: "The SHRM HR Excellence Awards are not just about recognition; they are about reimagining what great looks like in the world of work. Each of our winners has shown remarkable vision and courage to innovate -- putting people at the heart of business transformation. They are redefining the standards of excellence for the HR profession and inspiring organisations globally to lead with empathy, purpose, and impact."

With over a decade of honouring India's most progressive organisations, the SHRM HR Excellence Awards continue to stand as one of the country's most prestigious platforms, celebrating people-centric innovation and leadership.

About SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025

The two-day Festival of Work convenes thought leaders, CXOs, policymakers, and innovators to explore modern workplace priorities, AI-driven talent strategies, ethical leadership, and HR transformation.

About SHRM India:

SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximising human potential. For 20 years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies to build a world of work that works for all. As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, corporate training; academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner, helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

