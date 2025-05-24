Shubhanjali: India's Largest Collection of Healing Crystals and Spiritual Accessories

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 24: Shubhanjali is India's premier and trusted destination for authentic healing crystals. They offer a wide range of genuine, high-quality crystals to support your wellness and spiritual journey. Whether you're seeking crystals for meditation, energy healing, or home decor, Shubhanjali offers unparalleled quality and variety to meet your needs.

Shubhanjali is also India's largest store of clusters & geodes. At Shubhanjali, every crystal tells a story of healing, energy, and trust. With a reputation for providing genuine, high-quality stones, Shubhanjali captures hearts with its soulful energy, true spirit, and classic beauty.

Shubhanjali is your go-to place for affordable crystal healing essentials.Their endless product line includes everything from Reiki products, Crystals, Healing stone accessories like crystal Trees, Angels, Pyramids, Jap Malas, semi-precious items and much more.

What sets Shubhanjali apart is their unwavering commitment to trust and transparency. Every crystal is carefully sourced, verified for its quality, and handled with utmost care. Customers across India have praised the purity and power of these stones -- not just for their appearance, but for the genuine difference they make in their lives.

Thousands of happy customers across India have shared heartfelt reviews about how Shubhanjali's crystals have brought peace, focus, and balance into their lives. From students to homemakers to spiritual seekers, the positivity surrounding Shubhanjali is rooted in real experiences. With sparkling bracelets, pendants, rings and more, people are rushing to feel good energy. This is not just shopping -- it's like choosing happiness. Every visitor finds something that speaks to their heart.

Priyanka Gupta's Journey as founder and director of Shubhanjali was a magical and unconventional journey. A mother, a homemaker, and now a respected businesswoman -- Priyanka Gupta started Shubhanjali with love and guidance from her supportive father-in-law, Dr. Prem Gupta & family. In 2019, she turned her vision into reality. Her mission was to bring healing crystals to people in a pure and trusted way. Her story shows how one strong woman can spread peace and positivity across the city.

Healing stones are not a new thing. In old times, kings and healers used crystals for energy, peace, and strength. Even today, people place crystal trees at home or wear crystal bracelets to stay calm and lucky. Shubhanjali connects this age-old belief with modern style. At their showrooms, you're free to explore, hold each crystal, and choose the one that feels meant for you. Beyond their beauty, crystals are cherished for promoting peace, clarity, and emotional balance. For students preparing for exams or people facing work pressure, having a crystal nearby can feel comforting. Even homemakers find peace when they keep crystals in their homes. It is like having a silent friend who quietly helps balance energy and bring positivity to everyday moments.

The benefits of crystals go beyond wearing--they also bring positive vibes when placed in your home or workspace. Many customers buy crystal trees or spheres to place in their living rooms or work desks. These items are believed to bring positive energy and keep away bad vibes. People say their spaces feel brighter and calmer after adding crystals, helping them focus and feel peaceful throughout the day.

Why Shubhanjali is Special? Their store feels like a home. It is calm, peaceful and inviting. Visitors love Shubhanjali for the trusted, no-pressure guidance offered by the team. With transparent pricing and genuine products, it's a place where shopping feels like self-care. You will find India's largest collection of clusters, geodes, and crystal bracelets here. Whether it's a selenite disc for cleansing or a rose quartz for love, the variety is endless. You get to touch and feel the products before making a purchase. And the staff is kind -- they guide you, not push you.

At Shubhanjali, customers often receive personalized advice to find the right crystal for their needs. Whether you seek calmness, energy, or protection, the staff guides you to choose stones that match your intention. This personal touch makes the shopping experience special, especially for beginners who may feel unsure. Knowing which crystal suits you best helps create a stronger bond and makes the healing journey more effective and enjoyable.

The special feature at Shubhanjali is the option to customize your crystal jewellery. You can choose stones that match your intentions, like attracting money or promoting health. This makes each piece personal and meaningful. Many customers say wearing a customized bracelet or pendant feels like carrying their own little power source with them every day. This connection makes the crystals even more special.

Shubanjali is much more than choosing crystals - it's about crystals that choose you and connect with your energy. It's about finding something that matches your energy.

One of their customers, Supriya, said, "Really loved crystal jewellery! These crystals are authentic and shows positive effect! Thanks Shubhanjali for such nice products delivery!" Many customers say the crystals "called out" to them. Items like the 7 Chakra Selenite Box or customised money magnet bracelets are already favourites. As the founder & director Priyanka Gupta says, "Your time is limited, so don't waste it -- choose what truly makes you feel good."

They have showrooms in Santacruz and Goregaon. For those who prefer to shop online, their website offers detailed pictures and descriptions of each product. Plus, with fast delivery, you can begin experiencing the positive energy of your crystals right away. This convenience helps more people discover the magic of crystals in their daily lives.

Their Santacruz showroom is located at 316, Kamla Spaces, above Kohinoor Electronics, near Khira Nagar, S.V. Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai 400054. The Goregaon showroom can be found at 42, Sidhpura Industrial Estate, Gaiwadi, near SRL Diagnostics, S.V. Road, Goregaon West, Mumbai 400062. Both stores are open daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. For inquiries, you can contact them at +91 98333 64521 or +91 98678 00712. Explore their offerings online at www.shubhanjalistore.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)