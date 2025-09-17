Silicon Labs launches Edge Intelligence Challenge to power India's Tech Innovation Journey

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17: Silicon Labs, a leader in wireless connectivity, has launched the Edge Intelligence Challenge with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and T-Hub, reinforcing its commitment to advancing India's digital transformation.

The Edge Intelligence Challenge calls on startups, researchers, students, and tech enthusiasts to create next-gen IoT solutions using machine learning at the edge. From smart homes and healthcare wearables to agriculture, smart cities, and industrial IoT, the competition covers a wide range of real-world applications.

More than 10 teams will be shortlisted, each receiving ₹10,000, an edge-ML kit, and expert mentorship. These teams will showcase their solutions to real-world problems at a finale event attended by leading voices from the tech industry. Winners will take home prizes worth ₹5 lakh.

"Silicon Labs has always been committed to solving everyday challenges through technology, and we believe Edge AI has the potential to transform industries and deliver meaningful impact," said Manish Kothari, SVP - Software, Silicon Labs. "With this challenge, we want to empower innovators to experiment, collaborate, and create practical, scalable ML-driven IoT solutions

The last date to apply is September 30, 2025. Entries can be submitted via bit.ly/edge-intelligence-challenge.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)