Six Franchises Build Their Squad At The First Player Draft For the World Pickleball League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: The World Pickleball League promoted by Natekar Sports and Gaming successfully concluded its player draft ahead of the inaugural edition scheduled in January 2025. A total of 75 contracted players went into the draft out of which 48 players were picked up by the six teams under close guidance of the league. Players from 14 countries to grace the court as WPBL kicks off on January 24th.

The World Pickleball League, Co-Founded by former Indian tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, is set to take place at the iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI). For the first time in over 15 years, CCI has granted its revered cricket ground for a non-cricket sporting event--an extraordinary privilege that underscores the league's unique, high-energy experience.

Out of the players from 20 countries that were the part of the draft, the league will feature top players from 14 countries including India, Japa n, Spain, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom, and others, including both men and women athletes. Players have been drafted, reflecting their experience and the impact they bring to the competition, promising an exciting showcase of global talent.

Present at the first-ever player draft representing the league were Co-Founders Gaurav Natekar, Arati Ponnappa Natekar, and head of player management Charlotte Whitby-Coles. Representing the six franchises - Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi were their team owners alongside their respective coaches joining virtually.

Gaurav Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO of the World Pickleball League expressed his delight at the successful conclusion of the draft. "I am extremely happy with the way this player draft has unfolded. To ensure that the draft process was smooth, fair and transparent, we curated a special inhouse software that consisted of all the necessary information about the players As an athlete, I understand how crucial it is for players to have a platform to showcase their skills and passion for the sport, especially with a sport like pickleball that is still in the nascent stage. It feels nothing less than a dream to see our aspiration of starting a pickleball league now turning into a reality as we get closer to the start of it. I think all the franchises have well balanced teams which was the purpose of the draft."

Speaking about the player draft, Charlotte Whitby-Coles, Head of Player Management said, "The draft system allowed us to select players from a diverse pool, focusing on their skills, strengths, and unique abilities. Pickleball's journey in India has been truly remarkable, with many of the country's players emerging as some of the best in Asia. Beyond the continent, they're also making waves across the world, which speaks volumes about their growing presence on the global stage. For Indian fans and players, witnessing a league of this caliber--where talent from India competes on equal footing with international players--creates a powerful sense of pride and aspiration. It's an opportunity to be part of something bigger, something game-changing."

Each team comprises a total of eight players including 4 men and 4 women athletes, with a mandatory Indian player in each squad. The league format will comprise of a round-robin stage, where each team plays against the other resulting in 15 ties. Each tie features 5 games including men's singles, women's singles, doubles in each category and mixed doubles. Each team will play a total of 5 ties, at the group stage, the top four teams going forward to semi-finals and finals. Giving fans the opportunity to witness a total of 90 matches during the entire duration of the league.

Team-wise Squad:

About Natekar Sports and Gaming

Natekar Sports and Gaming is the promoter of the World Pickleball League, founded by former India Number 1 Tennis players, Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, is at the forefront of revolutionizing pickleball in India. WPBL is dedicated to transforming pickleball through exceptional events, engaging fan experiences, and fostering a vibrant pickleball community while setting new standards for the sport. Set to debut in January 2025 with six teams, WPBL will also sponsor grassroots tournaments in each franchise city to develop local talent. With Sony Corporation as an investor and partner, WPBL works closely with the All-India Pickleball Association (AIPA), which is affiliated with the International Pickleball Federation (IPF) in the USA.

