Siyahi announces two creative writers' retreats this summer

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 16: Siyahi, a premier literary agency based in Jaipur, India, has announced not just one but two creative retreats this summer. To craft a truly remarkable novel, every writer requires a sanctuary, a space that fosters creativity, introspection, and the courage to pen their thoughts. Recognising this need, and after almost two decades of working with authors from around the world, Siyahi has created two exclusive writers' retreats:

* Chapter One - Crafting Unforgettable Romantic Stories : Scheduled from 26 May 2025 to 2 June 2025 at Raffles Jaipur, this retreat focuses on the nuances of romantic storytelling. Participants will master the art of compelling storytelling and personal branding. Mentors include Anuja Chauhan, Karthika VK, and Nona Uppal.

* Chapter Two - The Art of Storytelling : Taking place from 16 June 2025 to 30 June 2025 at Padmaa in Jaipur, this retreat emphasises the broader aspects of storytelling and editing - How to expand the plot? How to build characters, how characters grow as the story progresses? How to edit your narrative? Writers will engage with mentors Aanchal Malhotra, Prem Panicker, Poulomi Chatterjee and Prateek Agarwal to refine their craft and develop their unique voices to create a manuscript fit for publishing, build and market a personal brand.

These retreats are curated by Siyahi, a literary agency founded in 2007 by Mita Kapur. Over the years, Siyahi has played a pivotal role in shaping India's literary landscape - from providing feedback to writers to help improve their manuscripts, hand holding authors through the publishing process and championing their rights world over, to creating India's first-ever literary festival, intimate literary gatherings and genre-festivals. Its extensive network includes leading publishers both in India and all world territories. Siyahi actively facilitates vernacular and international translations for published authors. With a robust network of sub-agents spanning the USA, UK, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Turkey, South Korea, Brazil, and Germany, and direct collaborations with publishers worldwide, Siyahi provides unparalleled reach and support.

Today, Siyahi is ready to take an even more active role in helping writers shape their ideas into bestselling books, enriching India's literary ecosystem.

With Raffles Jaipur and Padmaa serving as creative sanctuaries for aspiring authors, these retreats offer an inspiring environment that blends regal heritage with modern elegance. By offering personalised feedback, workshops, and insights into the publishing world, the retreats seek to empower writers to transform their ideas into compelling narratives.

How do aspiring writers stand to benefit?

* Expert Mentorship: Guidance from renowned authors and publishing professionals to refine writing skills.

* Exclusive Workshops and Discussions: Interactive sessions with mentors focusing on plot development, character building, and editing techniques.

* Industry Insights: Understanding the nuances of manuscript submission, publishing processes, and author branding from industry experts.

* Networking Opportunities: Connecting with fellow writers and industry stalwarts, fostering collaborations and lasting relationships.

* A Chance To Be Represented: Siyahi is reading, listening, and looking to discover new voices. There's a very real chance to be represented by Siyahi literary agency!

For writers seeking to elevate their storytelling prowess and be part of a transformative literary experience, these retreats offer an unparalleled opportunity to connect with publishing insiders and bring their story to life.

Applications are now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply promptly to secure their spot.

About Siyahi:

Founded in 2007, Siyahi is one of the first and most trusted literary agencies in India. Siyahi represents an extraordinary list of authors - from editing the manuscript to finding the right publisher and promoting the book after publication, Siyahi stands firm by its authors through it all. Siyahi works with publishers around the world on international rights for their authors, and with film agents and production houses for film, television and OTT adaptations of their books.

Beyond agenting, Siyahi curates and organizes literary and cultural events - everything from intimate readings to international festivals. Always on the lookout for gifted storytellers who can move them with the power of their written words, Siyahi has announced its premier writers' retreats to help nurture writers and shape their ideas into bestselling books.

For more information, visit www.siyahi.in. Find Siyahi on social media (Instagram/Facebook/X) @SiyahiJaipur

Contact Details: Mita Kapur | +91 98290 13402 | mitakapur@siyahi.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665216/Siyahi_Writers_Retreats.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)