SKF launches updated brand to increase stakeholder value

New Delhi [India], March 26: For over 100 years, SKF is recognized as a leader in products and solutions that reduce friction. Now, the company is stepping up its efforts, not just reducing friction but actively fighting it to move the world forward. The aim is to make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy-efficient, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable society where more can be done with less.

To align the brand with today's offering and values, SKF is making subtle but significant changes to its brand. The updated brand reflects the business SKF has become, helping the Group to further stand out in the industry, attract more customers, and drive profitable growth.

"Our brand is the accumulation of everything we do - innovations, values, people, reputation, communication and our desired future state. From a business perspective, we are building favourability among current and potential customers, employees, investors, partners, and beyond. It is a way of earning our place in the world while staying true to our values and purpose," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

The new brand strategy builds on SKF's historical, current, and future strengths, refining communication to tell a bigger story. This new direction aims to bridge the gap between SKF's extensive impact on the world and public perception, which means highlighting the Group's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and industry leadership.

"Only a few companies in the world can reduce friction like SKF. Wherever there is rotation, we show up - from bicycles to high-speed trains, from paper mills to washing machines. A fantastic position to have, but also an inspiring story still to be told. We have been fighting friction since 1907 and today it is more relevant than ever before", says Per Nilsson, Director Communication.

The refreshed brand identity is bolder and more modern, yet unmistakably SKF. It includes a subtly redesigned logo, a fresher blue, a new typeface, and more distinctive photography. As part of the update, SKF will also provide better marketing support for distributors, including a redesigned distributor identity that is simpler, more consistent, and easier to recognize.

These updates will be rolled out over the coming year across new marketing and communications materials, a refreshed website, and other digital channels. The logotype and other assets with the new brand identity could be found brandhub.skf.com

