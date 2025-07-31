Skipper Delivers Record Q1 Results with Rs. 12,539 Million Revenue and All-Time High Order Book of Rs. 85,205 Million

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 31: Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562) (NSE: SKIPPER) is one of the world's leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of Telecom and Railway structures. Skipper, also a significant player in Polymer Pipes & Fittings industry, announced its results for Q1'26, ended 30th June 2025.

Key Business Highlights

- Closing Order Book (June -25): Highest ever Closing Order Book Rs. 85,205 million, constitutes 90% domestic & 10% export.

- Q1 FY'26 Order Inflow: Rs. 19,775 mn for engineering products supplies & EPC works. During the quarter secured significant large size domestic EPC contracts from PGCIL and International market.

- Significant Contracts: Secured three (3) prestigious 765 kV transmission line projects from PGCIL in the states of Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, strengthening our position in the high voltage segment.

- Tower Testing Order Win: Secured a major tower testing and design order approval from the Middle East's largest utility, reflecting the growing acceptance of our in-house design capabilities among global utilities and strengthening our international positioning.

- Market Traction: Strong traction in both domestic and international market continues.

Other Business Highlights

- Powering Ahead: New capacity of 75,000 MTPA is now fully operational, with commercial production commenced.

- Capacity Expansion Plan: An additional 75,000 MTPA capacity addition plan already underway. The company aims to attain capacity of 6 lac MTPA by FY'28 end.

- Digital Transformation Underway: Ongoing implementation of SAP S4 HANA RISE.

- Green Goals: Received Green Co & Green Pro Certification through CII.

- Engineering ESG: Installed Waste Heat recovery system & Bag filter for better fuel consumption & ESG Goals.

- Revenue Growth Outlook: Expect 25% Revenue CAGR growth in current year.

Director Speaks

Commenting on the Q1 FY26 performance, Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited said, "FY'26 has commenced on an exceptional note for Skipper, with the company delivering its highest-ever Q1 revenue of ₹12,539 million and record quarterly EBITDA margins of 10.1%. This performance reflects the strength of our Engineering and Polymer businesses, underpinned by exceptional operational execution and customer focus.

We continue to gain momentum in the EPC space with significant wins from PGCIL, including three prestigious 765 kV transmission line projects across Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. These projects further strengthen our leadership in the high-voltage segment. Our order inflow of ₹19,775 million this quarter, along with the highest-ever closing order book of ₹85,205 million, reaffirms our alignment with India's infrastructure ambitions and our increasing global relevance."

Mr. Bansal also added, "Our international business continues to scale new frontiers, marked by a landmark tower testing and design order from the Middle East's largest utility, reflecting the growing acceptance of our in-house design capabilities among global utilities and strengthening our international positioning. With 75,000 MTPA of new capacity now fully operational, and an additional 75,000 MTPA expansion already underway, we are strategically positioned to reach our 6 lac MTPA capacity target by FY'28, enabling us to meet rising domestic and export demand with agility."

Speaking on the developments, Mr. Devesh Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited said, "Our Q1 performance goes beyond numbers - it reflects momentum, transformation, and future-readiness. With strong traction across domestic and international markets, we are shaping the future of power infrastructure through sustainable, scalable, and tech-driven solutions.

We are proud to have received GreenCo and GreenPro certifications from CII and have advanced our ESG goals with Waste Heat Recovery and Bag Filter systems to boost fuel efficiency.

On the digital front, the SAP S/4HANA RISE rollout is underway, bringing greater transparency and agility. With a 25% revenue CAGR target for FY'26, Skipper is firmly on a high-growth path, driven by innovation and execution excellence."

ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED

Skipper Limited established in 1981 is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. With over 44+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 65+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of 'Skipper', the company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed at BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively. For more information visit www.skipperlimited.com/

