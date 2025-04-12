Skyy Skill Academy Join Hands with Electronics Sector Skills Council of India to Boost Tech Talent Development

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 12: In a major step toward strengthening India's future-ready workforce, Skyy Skill Academy has announced a strategic collaboration with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI)--a national-level organization under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The partnership is poised to unlock new opportunities for students and professionals in the fields of electronics, embedded systems, EV technology, automation, and Industry 4.0.

With the electronics and semiconductor sectors playing a pivotal role in India's digital economy, this partnership aims to bridge the skill gap between academic training and industry expectations. It will facilitate nationally recognized certifications, upskilling programs, and job-oriented training, in line with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

"We are excited to collaborate with ESSCI to offer courses that are both future-focused and industry-recognized," said Himansu Sekhar Panda, CEO, Skyy Skill Academy. "This partnership is not just about skilling--it's about transforming how we prepare our youth for a technology-driven economy."

As part of the agreement, Skyy Skill Academy will roll out ESSCI-certified training programs, covering high-demand job roles in core electronics and emerging technologies. These programs will be delivered through a blended learning approach, incorporating hands-on lab sessions, industry case studies, and real-time project work. Assessments and certifications will be jointly facilitated by ESSCI, lending credibility and employability to every learner.

The collaboration will also involve the establishment of Centers of Excellence (CoEs), aligned with industry-led job roles. These labs will serve as innovation and training hubs, helping learners gain practical experience with the tools, techniques, and systems used in today's smart factories and clean energy setups.

The Bigger Picture

This partnership represents more than just course alignment--it's a symbol of India's growing ability to self-create talent pipelines in core technologies, rather than relying on external systems. It reaffirms the belief that skilling must go hand-in-hand with innovation, and that the future of learning is hands-on, modular, and mission-driven.

A Step toward India's Skilling Revolution

This partnership comes at a time when India is ramping up its efforts to become a global manufacturing hub and a leader in digital innovation. Initiatives like "Skill India," "Make in India," and "Digital India" are accelerating demand for skilled professionals who can adapt to rapidly evolving technologies.

With ESSCI's sector-specific standards and Skyy Skill Academy's grassroots training experience, the collaboration represents a synergistic model for technical education. It not only promises to equip young minds with practical skills but also opens doors for industry placements, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

About Skyy Skill Academy

Skyy Skill Academy is an emerging leader in technical skill development, offering specialized training in electric vehicles, renewable energy, advanced electronics, and Industry 4.0 technologies. Its hybrid learning model, state-of-the-art labs, and academic-industry partnerships have made it a trusted training provider for colleges, corporates, and skill councils alike.

About ESSCI

The Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) operates under the NSDC and MSDE to define industry-aligned job roles and promote skilling in the electronics and hardware domains. ESSCI collaborates with over 300+ companies and 1,500 training partners across the country to implement its mission of developing an industry-ready workforce.

