SLK Software appoints Shailendra Singh and Srikant Venkatesh to deepen client relationships and drive strategic growth

PRNewswire Cincinnati (Ohio) [US]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 1: SLK Software, a global technology services provider focused on AI, intelligent automation, and digital transformation, today announced two key appointments to its leadership team. These appointments further accelerate SLK's strategic expansion plans. Shailendra Singh joins SLK as the Chief Strategic Growth Officer to spearhead the expansion of their Fintech business. He will also be responsible for driving SLK's non-linear growth initiatives as well as strengthen the partnerships and alliances ecosystem to create exceptional customer value. Shailendra brings deep expertise from his 25+ year tenure at IBM and Wipro where he successfully grew multiple P & L's, scaled businesses across new geographies and industry verticals while building deep alliances with technology partners.

Srikant Venkatesh joins as the Chief Client Officer for BFSI to strengthen SLK's client engagement, help develop industry solutions and domain offerings, own the P & L and help drive strategic growth for the banking, insurance, and financial services unit. Prior to joining SLK, Srikant had a successful two-decade-long track record at TCS in multiple business leadership roles. His extensive experience in fostering exceptional client relationships and leading strategic deals as well as transformation programs supports SLK's vision to enable clients to challenge status quo and achieve peak performance.

Commenting on the appointment, Ajay Kumar, CEO of SLK Software, said, "SLK has been on a strong growth trajectory, and these new appointments underscore our commitment to deepening customer intimacy and delivering enhanced value to our clients. I am delighted to welcome Shailendra and Srikant on board. I am confident these additions to our leadership team will be pivotal in advancing SLK's vision and create positive impact for our customers and stakeholders."

In addition, Raghu Mohanrao who previously held the position of Chief Delivery & Operations Officer has now been elevated to Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Raghu will lead the global delivery and operations, build capabilities around SLK's services and IPs, incubate new practices, and drive overall service excellence.

About Shailendra Singh

Shailendra is a dynamic and entrepreneurial business professional with 25+ years of experience in business and IT strategy and strong expertise in launching and scaling businesses across the highly competitive markets of India, Europe, Australia, and Africa. He has set up greenfield operations, scaled businesses across industry segments, and supported large data-driven digital transformation initiatives in various geographies. He has also been instrumental in driving the partnerships and ecosystem strategies to deliver enhanced value. Shailendra is based in Bangalore, India.

About Srikant Venkatesh

Srikant is a seasoned, results-oriented executive with over two decades of experience in technology-led enterprise transformation. His primary focus is on creating and nurturing strategic client relationships, leading strategic deals and programs, and P & L for the units and markets. He spent ~24 years in TCS in various roles, driving results and strategic partnerships. He has experience working in the US, LATAM markets and partnering with clients across geographies. Srikant is based in New Jersey, US.

About SLK

SLK Software is a global technology services provider focused on bringing AI, intelligent automation, and analytics together to create leading-edge technology solutions for our customers through a culture of partnership with them, led by an evolutionary mindset. For over 20 years, we've helped organizations across diverse industries -- insurance providers, financial service organizations, investment management companies, and manufacturers -- reimagine their business and solve their present and future needs. Certified as a Great Place To Work®, we encourage an approach of constructively challenging the status quo in all that we do to enable peak business performance for our customers and for ourselves, through disruptive technologies, applied innovation, and purposeful automation. Find out how we help leading organizations reimagine their business at www.slksoftware.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473633/SLK_Software_appoints.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473634/SLK_Software_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)