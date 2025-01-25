SLS Pune Advances Global Climate Change Education with Final Conference on Policy Curriculum Development in Vietnam

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 25: Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), marked a significant milestone in international climate change education by participating in the Final Conference and Project Meeting on Curriculum Development for Climate Change Policy and Law. The conference, held from January 6-10, 2025, at Hue University, Vietnam, brought together leading institutions from across Asia and Europe in a collaborative effort to address global environmental challenges through innovative legal education. SLS Pune team led by Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur Fulbright Scholar, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Dean, Faculty of Law, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC-LAMP Co-funded by EU) and Project Manager for CCP_Law at Symbiosis International University (SIU) along with Dr. Sujata Arya, Assistant Professor and Prof. Abhinav Shrivastava, Assistant Professor.

Dr. Gurpur in her keynote presentation titled "Need for Designing and Implementing Curriculum on Climate Change Law and Policy for Asia: Case of SIU," Dr. Gurpur outlined a pioneering approach to climate change legal education. She presented a comprehensive model curricula structure as an Indian case comprising Law, Science and Technology, and Management. The presentation highlighted SIU's commitment to implementing this curriculum through a specialized 12-month LLM program scheduled for the academic year 2025-2026.

Dr. Gurpur emphasized the growing importance of climate change litigation in Asia, citing significant cases such as Ridhima Pandey and MK Ranjitsinh v Union of India (2024). She highlighted how the program addresses critical gaps in environmental law education across Asia, particularly noting issues of enforcement, governance, and the need for holistic, multi-disciplinary approaches.

The conference featured speakers including Dr. Matthew Blackett, who discussed the science of climate change and natural hazards, Mr. Hoang Thanh Hung from The Luxembourg Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Project, and Dr. Albert Ruda, who presented on climate change litigation evolution. Dr. Rahul Nikam contributed valuable insights on climate justice and corporate accountability. The presentations were followed by questions and answers.

The program features an innovative pedagogical approach that combines research conferences, laboratory visits, field work, community awareness drives, practical training sessions, and integration of current industry requirements. This comprehensive curriculum prepares graduates for diverse career opportunities, positioning them to become climate litigation lawyers, corporate sustainability managers, NGO specialists, international climate negotiators, environmental policy advisors, and climate change consultants, ensuring they are well-equipped to address complex environmental challenges in various professional contexts.

The conference also included cultural visits to historical sites in Hue, Hoi An, and Da Nang, providing participants with practical insights into local environmental challenges and climate change impacts. These experiences enriched the academic discussions and fostered deeper understanding among international partners. This pioneering initiative represents SIU's commitment to addressing global environmental challenges through innovative legal education. The program's implementation in the 2025-2026 academic year will mark a significant step forward in preparing the next generation of legal professionals equipped to handle complex environmental challenges.

