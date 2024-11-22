SLS Pune Closes Applications for B.A. LL.B. & B.B.A. LL.B. Programmes on November 22 - 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 22: Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Pune, a prestigious branch of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced the last date of applications for its highly regarded 5-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programmes. Prospective students can apply through the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) portal, with the final deadline set for November 22, 2024. These programmes are thoughtfully designed to deliver a multidimensional legal education that integrates critical subjects, preparing graduates to excel in an ever-evolving legal landscape.

Reflecting on the changing demands of today's legal profession, Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, emphasizes the importance of bridging the gap between legal theory and real-world application. "Many young professionals lack the skill set to navigate complex issues in governance, social justice, and corporate responsibility," she explains. "Our programmes aim not only to provide in-depth legal knowledge but also to cultivate the analytical and problem-solving skills essential for driving impactful change."

The B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programme offers a unique blend of legal studies with the humanities and social sciences, grounding students in areas such as governance, administration, and social issues. This interdisciplinary approach allows graduates to contribute meaningfully to societal progress by addressing human rights, environmental concerns, and global challenges. Equipped with skills beyond traditional legal roles, graduates emerge as leaders prepared for diverse, impactful careers in both social and corporate spheres.

Similarly, the B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programme integrates legal education with business administration, preparing students for careers in corporate governance, legal compliance, and business ethics. This combination nurtures expertise in both law and business, empowering students to navigate complex challenges in global markets. Graduates acquire essential skills in legal research, critical analysis, and technological literacy, making them competitive in a rapidly globalizing world.

Candidates applying to either programme must have completed their Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent from a recognized board with a minimum of 45% marks (or 40% for SC/ST candidates). This academic requirement ensures that students entering the programmes are well-prepared for the rigors of a legal education.

At SLS Pune, the Career & Professional Development Cell provides holistic support to students, helping them refine their professional skills and explore diverse career paths. Throughout the academic year, students receive guidance in areas such as advocacy, legislation, and legal services. The cell maintains strong relationships with industry-leading recruiters, including ACC Cement, Aditya Birla Group, Ernst & Young, and Deloitte USI, ensuring students gain access to valuable internship and placement opportunities.

The SLS Pune Alumni Committee and Cell actively foster connections between students and alumni, establishing a supportive network that enhances learning and career development. Through initiatives like the Alumni Portal and social media campaigns, such as "#KnowYourAlumni," graduates share valuable insights and experiences, offering guidance to current students. This engagement not only builds a sense of community but also showcases the diverse career paths pursued by SLS Pune alumni.

With the application window open until November 22, 2024, interested candidates are encouraged to apply for the 5-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programmes to kickstart their journey at SLS Pune. For additional details and to apply, visit: https://www.symlaw.ac.in.

