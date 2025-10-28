Smart Grid Analytics Raises USD $3.3 Million to Accelerate Next-Generation AI Energy Management and Renewable Project Intelligence

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28: Smart Grid Analytics Pvt Ltd, India's leading renewable energy intelligence company, today announced the successful close of a USD $3.3 million funding round backed by strategic investors and clean-energy veterans from across the globe.

Global electric grids are struggling to integrate renewables due to intermittency and variability that traditional infrastructure was never designed to handle--further compounded by ageing grid networks and lengthy interconnection delays. This milestone marks a major step in Smart Grid Analytics' mission to make renewable power projects more intelligent, efficient, and autonomous--enabling grids to meet and exceed renewable energy targets.

Accelerating Global Scale

The new capital will accelerate product innovation, team expansion, and international reach. With deployments already spanning solar, wind, hybrid, and BESS projects in 20 countries, Smart Grid Analytics is rapidly becoming the intelligence partner of choice for asset owners seeking reliability, transparency, and next-generation operational control.

What makes this round remarkable isn't just the capital--it's the collective experience behind it. The investors bring decades of expertise in building, operating, and scaling renewable portfolios worldwide. Their first-hand understanding of operational challenges aligns seamlessly with Smart Grid Analytics' vision to solve them through data-driven intelligence and AI-powered automation.

"This investment is a validation of our vision to move beyond automation into true energy cognition," said Mr Kumar M, Founder & CEO of Smart Grid Analytics. "With Solvyn, we've built the world's first unified intelligence layer for energy--capable of forecasting, trading, sizing, and self-optimising assets across solar, wind, storage, and hydrogen. This funding will enable us to scale globally and deliver on our promise of Energy That Thinks."

"This funding round validates our team's disciplined approach to growth, even in a challenging market," added Mr Venkata Krishnan, CGO of Smart Grid Analytics. "We'll leverage this investment to turbocharge our sales and marketing efforts. It gives us the resources to reinforce our market leadership in India; expand further into MENA, Europe, and North America; and strengthen brand visibility. Our focus remains on sustainable, profitable growth."

Solvyn: Tackling the Industry's Biggest Challenges

The renewable sector faces mounting operational and economic pressures. Energy intermittency, fragmented data systems, and manual processes continue to create inefficiencies, commissioning delays, penalties, and lost revenue--particularly across hybrid and storage-enabled projects.

Smart Grid Analytics' flagship platform, Solvyn, acts as an AI-driven Energy Management System (EMS) that unifies generation, storage, and market operations under a single intelligent framework.

Built on a no-code, widget-based architecture, Solvyn integrates SCADA, PPC, CMS, CMMS, and Digital Twin technologies with AURA -- Automated Utility Response & Allocation, its proprietary Intelligent Bidding Engine, enabling asset owners and operators to:

- Seamlessly integrate renewable projects into the grid

- Gain real-time visibility into performance and reliability

- Reduce operational downtime and inefficiencies

- Forecast, trade, and dispatch energy intelligently

- Maximise plant revenues and extend asset lifespan

In simple terms, Solvyn makes renewable plants grid-aware and market-ready--able to self-forecast, self-dispatch, and self-optimise for both compliance and profitability.

"Our next chapter focuses on product depth--advancing our AI and Digital Twin stack for predictive control, lifecycle management, and distributed energy orchestration--powered by Solvyn for rapid configuration, and soon by domain AI agents to automate analysis, scheduling, bidding, and field workflows," said Mr Tirumaleswar Reddy K, CTO of Smart Grid Analytics.

Looking Ahead

Smart Grid Analytics remains steadfast in its mission to empower the renewable ecosystem through data-driven operations and grid-smart optimisation. By bridging the gap between technology and energy, the company is driving the world's transition toward smarter, sustainable power systems.

If you're ready to redefine how power assets are managed, traded, and optimised, connect with us:

info@sgrids.io

www.sgrids.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806856/Smart_Grid_Funding.jpg

