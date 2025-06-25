SMART Technologies Celebrated for Innovation and Inclusion at India's Education Excellence Awards 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 25: SMART Technologies, a global leader in interactive technology solutions, was recognised across three categories at the Education Excellence Awards 2025, highlighting its growing presence and impact in India's education sector. Held at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in New Delhi, in conjunction with the ET Education Annual Summit, the awards spotlight innovation and impact across K-12, higher education, and EdTech.

SMART Technologies was honoured across three award categories: Gold for Excellence in Assistive & Inclusive EdTech Solutions, Silver for Excellence in Interactive Learning Hardware, Tools & Device Provider, and Bronze for Excellence in Smart Campus & Classroom Infrastructure Solutions. Together, these awards spotlight SMART's commitment to inclusive design, its leadership in engaging, interactive learning experiences, and its role in helping institutions build connected, future-ready classrooms.

Additionally, SMART's partnership with Sense Kaleidoscopes, a leading educational institution for children with autism, was also recognised as the Best Inclusive Project in India, underscoring the impact of accessible, technology in neurodiverse learning environments and trusted partnership.

"These awards reflect the real impact we're beginning to have in India's education sector," said Nicholas Svensson, CEO of SMART Technologies. "We're proud to support educators and institutions who are advocating for more inclusive, engaging, and effective learning environments. Being recognised for our efforts reinforces our belief that when technology is designed for inclusion and thoughtfully implemented into teaching and learning, it can help every student thrive."

As part of its commitment to supporting informed digital transformation, SMART is enabling school leaders in the region to align and inform their digital strategy with help from the EdTech Assessment Tool--a free self-assessment aligned with global education frameworks. Designed to help schools and institutions evaluate and strengthen their digital strategies, the tool is particularly valuable in emerging EdTech markets like India, where infrastructure and innovation are rapidly evolving. With thousands of responses globally, it represents the largest dataset of its kind, offering critical insights into the state of EdTech adoption and readiness around the world.

The awards come at a time when SMART Technologies is establishing a strong presence in India, strengthening local partnerships, and supporting schools and institutions with scalable solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern learners.

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging and collaborative learning and working environments, creating connections that matter for users the world over since 1987. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology worldwide. To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)