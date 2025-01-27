Smriti Irani Leads a Transformative Gender Equity Agenda at Davos 2025

NewsVoir

Davos [Switzerland], January 27: Smriti Irani, Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good Gender Equity and Equality, emerged as a transformative force, leading several key initiatives on Gender Equity and Equality agenda at Davos along the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, championing gender equity as a critical driver of global economic growth and social progress.

With an agenda grounded in actionable solutions, Irani's leadership at the summit highlighted the moral imperative of gender parity and showcased its undeniable business case. Through a series of high-profile engagements with world leaders, industry titans, and media influencers, Irani advocated for embedding gender equity into global economic frameworks. Her narrative was clear and resonant: Gender equity is more than a societal aspiration; it is an economic necessity capable of unlocking trillions in global GDP.

In a pivotal meeting with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ms. Irani discussed innovative policy frameworks, including gender-responsive trade agreements and integrating women entrepreneurs into global value chains. This dialogue laid the groundwork for collaborative solutions, leveraging Singapore's policy expertise and the Alliance's grassroots momentum.

An impactful meeting with Bill Gates further reinforced the Alliance's mission to create systemic change. The duo explored collaborative approaches to dismantle barriers in healthcare, digital skilling, and leadership. Mr. Gates expressed strong support for the Alliance's data-driven strategy, emphasizing scalable solutions with measurable impact.

Irani's meeting with Borge Brende, President of WEF, marked a reflective moment, highlighting the Alliance's achievements since its inception in 2024. She emphasized milestones such as the Commonwealth Partnership for gender-inclusive programs and the SAWIE (South Asian Women in Energy) initiative, a collaborative effort to amplify women's leadership in the energy sector.

Smriti Irani's leadership shone brightly during WEF sessions that seamlessly combined data-driven insights with human stories of resilience. The session "Women at the Fulcrum of Global Economies," moderated by Ms. Smriti Irani and co-hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation highlighted women's control of 50% of global wealth by 2030 and the importance of tapping their potential by integrating women into the workforce, with data suggesting it could contribute an additional $1.6-$2.3 trillion to global GDP.

At the Alliance's flagship "We-Lead Lounge," Ms. Smriti Irani convened global stakeholders to address critical gaps in leadership and representation across technology, healthcare, and sustainability. The discussions, ranging from the future of work to women's role in climate action, yielded commitments to skilling initiatives and gender-inclusive policies.

A hallmark of Irani's strategy was her focus on measurable impact. Collaborations with corporate leaders like Naspers CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa and Salesforce SVP Naomi Morenzoni emphasized equipping women with digital skills to lead in emerging sectors such as technology and e-commerce. These discussions laid the foundation for long-term initiatives aimed at integrating women into the digital economy.

Smriti Irani also prioritized healthcare advancements, partnering with organizations like GAVI and the Coalition for Health Innovation and Collaboration (CHIC) to expand access for underserved women globally.

Recognizing the power of media in driving systemic change, Ms. Irani collaborated with TIME Magazine's Viktoria Degtar and others to amplify women's leadership stories. These efforts aimed to ensure that women's contributions resonate globally, shifting narratives and creating inclusive platforms for recognition. At Davos 2025, Smriti Irani demonstrated a results-oriented approach to fostering sustainable, inclusive growth. Her leadership cemented the Alliance's position as a global catalyst for gender equity, setting a pragmatic, scalable model for economic and social transformation.

The Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality is a landmark initiative launched by India at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, reflecting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of "Women-led Development." Supported by WEF, CII, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and over 10,000 industry partners including Tata, Bayer, Uber, and Mastercard, the Alliance aims to foster global collaboration on women's health, education, and enterprise. Anchored by the CII Centre for Women Leadership, it builds on commitments from the G20 Leaders' Declaration and aligns with India's ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - "One Earth, One Family, One Future." With WEF as a network partner and Invest India as an institutional partner, the Alliance is set to drive impactful change through best practices, investments, and knowledge sharing, furthering inclusive growth and bridging gender gaps globally.

Smriti Zubin Irani is a seasoned politician and social activist with over two decades of experience in public service. A three-time Member of Parliament, she gained national prominence by creating history in 2019, defeating the then-Congress President in Amethi, a constituency previously seen as a Congress stronghold. She has served in the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in key portfolios, including Women & Child Development, Minority Affairs (as the first non-Muslim Minister), Human Resource Development, Information & Broadcasting, and Textiles. Known for her dedication to policy reform and inclusivity, she was India's youngest Cabinet Minister in Modi 1.0 and 2.0 and the first woman to lead the HRD and Textiles Ministries. She has represented India in global forums, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2015. Smriti Irani's activism extends to gender equity, disability inclusion, and women's empowerment.

