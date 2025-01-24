Societe Generale India and Aseema Charitable Trust Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership with Beauty Without Boundaries Campaign

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Societe Generale India and Aseema Charitable Trust -- true to their decade-long association -- have launched a powerful campaign for change, with the Beauty Without Boundaries art exhibition at the Nehru Centre Art Gallery in Mumbai. What this campaign celebrates is creativity and education and the power to change lives. The campaign boasts 200 artworks from students of the Room 13 Art Programme promoted by Aseema, an initiative which encourages artistic expression of underprivileged children.

Taking inspiration from great artists such as Henri Matisse and Claude Monet, the students used crayons, watercolors, and acrylics to produce masterpieces that represent their resilience and creativity. This exhibition provided an opportunity for young talents to exhibit their work in a professional environment, inspiring the visitors and making the importance of inclusive education stand out.

"This campaign is not about art but about the journey of transformation of the children who dared to dream," said Katan Hirachand, Chief Executive and Chief Country Officer at Societe Generale India. "The artworks are telling stories of hope and ambition and underlining our shared vision with Aseema for inspiring the next generation."

For the last 10 years, Societe Generale and Aseema have built a partnership into a movement of all-round education by infusing co-curricular activities such as art, music, and sports within a strong academic framework. It equips the students with 21st-century skills, preparing them for a better future.

Dilbur Parakh, Founder at Aseema Charitable Trust, said, "The Beauty Without Boundaries campaign encapsulates our journey with Societe Generale. Their unwavering support has enabled us to create spaces where children can develop their talents and confidence. We hope this initiative continues to inspire change and bring recognition to the incredible talent of these children."

The company has a long-standing commitment to education, culture, and the environment, in which Societe Generale takes a keen interest. With such a legacy in support of artistic and educational projects, the group remains committed to supporting causes that benefit communities and enhance sustainability.

The exhibition ran from 16 to 20 January 2025. The event was public, with proceeds from sold artworks going directly into Aseema's Education Programme.

Beauty Without Boundaries is more than an exhibition -- it is a call to action to support inclusive education and amplify the voices of children from marginalised communities. Together, Societe Generale and Aseema Charitable Trust are proving that creativity has no boundaries and education has no limits.

About Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a universal bank. The Group consists of three main pillars backed by two business lines. For more information, please visit https://www.societegenerale.com/en

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605457/Societe_Generale_Aseema_Charitable_Trust.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)