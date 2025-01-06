Softcell Technologies Global Achieves Prestigious Empanelment by CERT-In as an Information Security Auditing Organisation

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited, a leading Systems Integrator in India, is proud to announce its successful empanelment by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) as an official Information Security Auditing Organisation. This significant achievement underscores Softcell's commitment to excellence in cybersecurity and its dedication to ensuring the highest standards of information security for organisations across India.

Sunil Dalal, Managing Director of Softcell, stated, "Achieving CERT-In empanelment is a pivotal milestone for Softcell. It reflects our unwavering dedication to cybersecurity and our readiness to support organisations in fortifying their digital infrastructures. CERT-In's recognition perfectly complements our existing IT Security practice and aligns seamlessly with our robust portfolio of cybersecurity offerings, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the industry."

CERT-In, operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is India's national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents. Its empanelment process involves stringent assessments to ensure compliance with high technical and procedural standards. Softcell's inclusion in this prestigious list highlights its capability to deliver specialised services, such as vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and compliance reviews, to both government and private sector organisations.

A strategic step towards enhancing India's Cybersecurity

The CERT-In empanelment strengthens Softcell's commitment to playing a pivotal role in India's evolving cybersecurity ecosystem. With the cybersecurity landscape becoming increasingly complex, the CERT-In empanelment empowers Softcell to effectively tackle critical challenges and support organisations in safeguarding their digital assets.

Deepak Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Softcell, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The CERT-In empanelment reinforces Softcell's technical leadership in cybersecurity. This recognition equips us to leverage advanced methodologies and tools for vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and compliance auditing. Our ability to address complex security challenges is now validated by stringent national standards, allowing us to deliver precise, actionable insights to our clients. By aligning our services with CERT-In's framework, we ensure that organisations are not only compliant but also prepared to counter evolving cyber threats with robust, scalable security architectures. This empowers us to serve as a trusted partner in safeguarding critical digital infrastructures across industries."

Advancing cybersecurity for Public and Private sector organisations

With a proven track record in delivering robust IT solutions, Softcell's certification by CERT-In comes as a natural progression of its expertise. Softcell has worked extensively in its 35 years of business with enterprises to design and implement sophisticated information security frameworks, and this empanelment strengthens its ability to assist clients in meeting compliance requirements and mitigating cybersecurity risks effectively.

Sai Gopal Pullabhatla, Director of Softcell, emphasised the strategic importance of the empanelment, stating, "The CERT-In recognition underscores our strategic commitment to cybersecurity excellence. It enhances our capability to address the unique challenges organisations in public and private sectors face in safeguarding critical assets. This empanelment aligns with our long-term strategy of deepening partnerships with enterprise customers, enabling us to provide not only advanced technical solutions but also a forward-looking roadmap to effectively combat emerging threats."

As Softcell celebrates 35 years of excellence in the IT industry, this milestone empanelment by CERT-In further strengthens its commitment to delivering innovative and reliable IT security solutions. By combining deep expertise with cutting-edge technologies, Softcell aims to empower businesses in India to build resilient and future-ready digital infrastructures.

For more information about Softcell's services and its CERT-In empanelment, please contact:

Softcell Technologies Global

Phone: +91-22-6600-6700

Email: info@softcell.com, marketing@softcell.com

