Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd. Celebrates Back-to-Back Wins as Harmony APAC Partner of the Year 2024 by Check Point Software Technologies

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd., a leading Systems Integrator in India and provider of IT security and services, proudly announces that it has been awarded the prestigious Check Point Harmony APAC Partner of the Year Award 2024 by Check Point Software Technologies. This marks the second consecutive year that Softcell has received this recognition, having also won the Harmony APAC Partner of the Year Award 2023. The award was presented at the Check Point Software Technologies Asia Pacific Partner Conference 2024, held in Phuket, Thailand in early September, and recognizes Softcell's exceptional achievements in delivering Check Point's Harmony Email & Collaboration solutions to clients across the Asia-Pacific region. Softcell's continued excellence in deploying advanced security solutions highlights its leadership in the cybersecurity domain and its ability to meet evolving customer needs.

Manish Alshi, Senior Director, Alliances & Channels (India & SAARC), Check Point Software Technologies, commended Softcell's achievements: "Softcell's success as our Harmony APAC Partner of the Year for both 2023 and 2024 is a testament to their deep expertise in the Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration range of solutions and dedication to customer satisfaction. Their understanding of cybersecurity, paired with their innovative approach to deploying Harmony solutions in large enterprises, has made them a key partner for Check Point in the region. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Softcell to help organizations across the APAC region stay secure."

The Check Point Harmony APAC Partner of the Year Award celebrates Softcell's consistent performance in securing users, devices, and access through Check Point's Harmony Email & Collaboration suite. This suite offers comprehensive protection from cyber threats, making it a critical asset in helping organizations safeguard their remote workforces and digital infrastructure.

Sai Gopal, Director of Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd., expressed his excitement over the back-to-back achievement: "Receiving the Harmony APAC Partner of the Year Award from Check Point for two consecutive years is a tremendous honor. It reflects our team's ongoing commitment to excellence and our strong partnership with Check Point. Our goal remains to deliver world-class security solutions that protect businesses from the ever-increasing challenges in the cybersecurity landscape."

Softcell's recognition as the Harmony APAC Partner of the Year for two consecutive years underscores its leadership in the cybersecurity market, highlighting its proficiency in delivering advanced security solutions and its unwavering commitment to addressing the needs of its clients.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)