SOLIZE India Rebrands as SOLIZE PARTNERS India, Marking a New Era of Technology-Led Engineering Transformation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: SOLIZE India Technologies Private Limited, a leading provider of engineering and technology solutions and a group company of Tokyo-headquartered SOLIZE PARTNERS, has announced its transformation into SOLIZE PARTNERS India Private Limited. The new name represents a strategic evolution from a legacy engineering leader to a technology-enabled, AI-driven partner for innovation, designed to meet the changing needs of global industries.

For over three decades, SOLIZE India has supported leading automotive, aerospace, life sciences, defense, and industrial organizations for engineering excellence and design innovation. Building on this strong foundation, SOLIZE PARTNERS India will integrate advanced digital technologies, data intelligence, and AI-driven tools into its offerings helping customers accelerate design, development, and go-to-market cycles in an increasingly connected world.

"Our transformation into SOLIZE PARTNERS India represents much more than a change in name. It's a strategic step towards a more intelligent, collaborative, and technology-driven future," said Mahadevan V. S., Chief Executive Officer and Director, SOLIZE PARTNERS India Pvt. Ltd. "We are combining our proven expertise with emerging technologies like AI, model-based development, and digital engineering to help our clients innovate faster and perform better."

The rebrand also reflects SOLIZE PARTNERS' belief that transformation must create value for everyone connected to the company, employees, clients, and partners alike. For employees, it signals new opportunities for learning, career growth, and exposure to sunrise technologies such as AI, digital twins, and intelligent product design. The company's ongoing investments in training and upskilling are designed to nurture talent that can lead the next wave of digital transformation in engineering.

For clients and partners, the change represents SOLIZE PARTNERS' readiness to adapt to global business dynamics and new technology paradigms. By modernizing its processes, expanding capabilities, and strengthening global collaboration, SOLIZE PARTNERS India is poised to support complex, multi-domain engineering challenges with agility and scalability.

"We believe the future of engineering lies in collaboration and constant reinvention," added Mahadevan. "With this transformation, SOLIZE PARTNERS India reaffirms its role as a trusted ally, empowering customers to design smarter, partners to innovate, and employees to build meaningful, future-ready careers."

SOLIZE Group companies, headquartered in Tokyo, have been pioneers in 3D data-based design, engineering, and innovation consulting since 1990. Globally, the group companies provide services in product design, additive manufacturing, and digital transformation across multiple industries.

For more information, please visit www.solizepartners.in or contact Archana (archana.bh@solize.com).

