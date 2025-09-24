Sonata Software Achieves The 2025-2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle Award

PRNewswire

East Brunswick (New Jersey) [US], September 24: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leader in Modernization Engineering and long-standing global partner of Microsoft, today announced that it has been awarded the 2025-2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle Award. This recognition places Sonata Software among the top echelon of Microsoft's global AI Business Solutions partners and marks the fifth time that the company has received this honor, underscoring a sustained legacy of innovation and customer success. Recognition underscores the company's exceptional sales performance, responsible-first AI innovation, and enduring alliance with Microsoft.

Membership in the prestigious Inner Circle is based on outstanding sales achievements, reflecting a partner's ability to deliver high-value, transformative solutions that accelerate digital and AI-driven business outcomes. As an Inner Circle partner, Sonata Software also benefits from direct engagement with Microsoft's product teams--giving customers early visibility into new capabilities, the ability to make informed implementation decisions with reduced risk, and faster, more dependable outcomes in projects worldwide.

"Winning the Inner Circle recognition for the fifth time reflects not just our consistent performance but also the strength of our three-decade collaboration with Microsoft," said Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Chief Technology Officer at Sonata Software. "This award reinforces our responsible-first AI strategy and commitment to delivering measurable value. We continue to integrate Microsoft services to create industry-leading solutions that help enterprises accelerate digital transformation and achieve sustainable growth."

"Inner Circle partners are at the forefront of delivering transformative business outcomes. They empower organizations to reimagine productivity and unlock value, through Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions. "Partners like Sonata Software combine deep industry knowledge with innovative, agentic solutions to help customers modernize operations, streamline decision-making, and drive sustainable growth. Their achievements reflect the strength of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and the impact of trusted collaboration in accelerating AI-driven transformation."

Sonata Software has been a trusted long-standing Microsoft Alliance Partner. It is a Dynamics Inner Circle member, Microsoft Fabric launch partner, Azure Expert MSP, and holds eight advanced specializations. Building on its Platformation.AI™ foundation, Sonata Software now offers Sonata Harmoni.AI for responsible-first GenAI adoption and AgentBridge for enterprise agentic workflow orchestration. Sonata Software delivers secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions that drive digital transformation and align with Microsoft's AI-first vision.

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

Sonata Software, with $1 Billion Revenue, is the leading AI-led Modernization Engineering company. Our unique Modernization approach through Platformation.AI helps create Efficient and Agile digital businesses to drive intelligent ecosystems of the future. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Data, Cloud, Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

Our unique and innovative Responsible-first AI offering Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive platform powered by GenAI and encompasses a variety of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators. It is distinguished by its embedded ethics, privacy, security, and compliance. We enable our clients to leverage AI in three different ways: i) driving efficiencies, ii) driving higher consumer experience/modern sales, and iii) driving innovative business models. We have launched bleeding edge Agentic AI offering - AgentBridge - that enables enterprises to usher in the era of intelligent, scalable AI-driven operations.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT); and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution (RMD) space.

Sonata Software boasts of a very strong partnership with Microsoft, AWS and many others. We are proud member of Microsoft AI Partner Council and have also achieved AWS Generative AI Competency. Also, we are member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and Featured and Launch Partner for Microsoft Fabric.

