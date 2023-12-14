Space Allotment Awarded to IG Drones in iHub Complex

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 14: On a momentous occasion at the inauguration of iHub, office space was allotted to leading drone technology company IG Drones. This significant recognition underscores IG Drones' pioneering contributions to the drone technology landscape and marks a pivotal milestone in its journey of innovation and excellence, expanding its reach and vision across the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Commenting on this significant achievement Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder CEO of IG Drones, who received the Certificate of Allotment, stated, "We are honored to receive this certificate, which reflects our unwavering dedication to innovation and technological excellence. This recognition fuels our commitment to pushing the boundaries of drone technology and aiming to be a 100 Crore company in next 2 years, and we are grateful for the support."

As IG Drones continues to spearhead advancements in the drone industry, this recognition reinforces its adherence to pushing the boundaries of technology. The company looks forward to further collaborations with the government and industry partners, contributing to the continued growth and development of Gujarat as a technological hub. Pioneering in innovation in Drone Technology IG Drones had developed India's first 5G- drone as well as India's first Drone Simulator.

The certificate presentation ceremony, highlights the strategic importance of IG Drones in fostering technological advancements within the state. The event signifies a strong endorsement of IG Drones' commitment to pushing the boundaries of drone technology and its potential impact on various industries.

The i-Hub complex introduces 12 features such as Startup Creator, Startup Companion, Startup Enabler, Startup Standard, Startup Mart, Startup Engage, Startup Samarth, Startup Clinic, Startup Grow, Startup Square, Mind to Market, and more, aimed at providing comprehensive support for startups. The state-of-the-art i-Hub complex, spanning 1.5 lakh square meters at a cost of Rs 100 crore, offers facilities for up to 500 startups to work simultaneously. It provides all the necessary infrastructure and co-working space for the growth of startups.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)