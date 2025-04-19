Space Matrix Designs a Dynamic, Experience-Driven Workspace for IMC's India Operations

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19: Space Matrix, a leading multinational workplace design and build consultancy, has created a high-performance, future-ready office for IMC India Securities Pvt. Ltd. (IMC). Since launching its operations in India in 2021, IMC's expansion required a workspace that facilitates innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.

Space Matrix has seamlessly integrated intelligent spatial planning with experience-driven design, setting new benchmarks in both functionality and aesthetics. The new IMC office ensures that employees feel connected to one another, the company, and its ambition, empowering colleagues to work with energy and purpose every day.

"IMC's new office is a true reflection of its culture--where collaboration and innovation are at the forefront," said Meghna Vajani, Managing Director - India, Space Matrix. "Through the integration of flexible design and cutting-edge technology, we've created a space that supports efficiency while nurturing creativity. This environment enables employees to thrive--empowering them to work with purpose, satisfaction, and energy."

Reflecting on the project, Jocelyn Dentand, Managing Director, IMC India Securities Pvt. Ltd., shared, "The India office was growing faster than anticipated and we needed a bigger space to support our expansion plans. Space Matrix has brought our vision to life, with a workspace that embodies our values, energises our teams, and transforms the way we collaborate daily."

Designed with flexibility in mind, the office offers a variety of areas to accommodate different work styles. Dedicated quiet rooms support focused work, while open, inviting spaces encourage collaboration and idea-sharing. At the heart of the office is a spacious cafeteria, positioned to take advantage of the building's best views, offering employees a space to relax, socialise, and recharge.

With a strong emphasis on employee experience and well-being, the design integrates biophilic elements such as strategically placed greenery and natural materials. These elements improve air quality, reduce stress, and promote overall wellness, enhancing both productivity and a balanced work atmosphere.

Breakout areas balance functionality with comfort, fostering impromptu meetings and brainstorming sessions. Modular furniture provides flexibility to adapt spaces to the company's evolving needs. Design features such as the History Wall and Charity Wall celebrate the company's journey and community contributions, instilling a sense of pride and a deeper connection to the organisation's culture.

The space also incorporates advanced technology. Digital displays in common areas showcase company milestones and provide an interactive platform for employees to stay engaged. Smart lighting systems create optimal environments for productivity and relaxation, while acoustic panels ensure sound privacy and reduce distractions in open spaces.

Through this office, Space Matrix continues to focus on designing workplaces that are not only functional but also human-centric, solving business challenges and facilitating growth.

