Spolto Joins Forces with Slum Soccer to Elevate Underprivileged Indian Football Players

New Delhi [India], April 8: Spolto, a Swedish sports startup operating in India, has announced an inspiring collaboration with Slum Soccer, a respected non-profit organization in the sports sector. Founded 3 years ago, Spolto has become a significant player in Pune and Mumbai's sports scene, enhancing sports technology, forming strategic partnerships, and offering unique opportunities for athletes and coaches. Having raised over USD 1 million to support its vision of making sports more accessible in India, Spolto's now aims to empower over one million everyday athletes in India.

Slum Soccer uses football as a tool for social betterment, especially for underprivileged kids in Maharashtra, India. It provides football coaching, educational, healthcare workshops, and societal development initiatives, which has to date benefited around 70,000 individuals across 63 districts. Their success was depicted in the 2022 Bollywood movie, "Jhund," featuring Amitabh Bachchan, which drew inspiration from their story.

Spolto's Contribution To Empower Indian Youth:

Recently, Spolto's team visited a Slum Soccer School in Nagpur to join their efforts and empower the youth of India by providing these young athletes with the resources and opportunities they need to excel both on and off the field.

Rahul Mishra, Spolto's Chief of Staff, who represented the company during this collaboration, aimed to provide financial support and exposure to various opportunities for athletes at the Slum Soccer School. In this pursuit, the company donated to Slum Soccer and individual scholarships to a couple of promising players. Moreover, the team created digital profiles that helped aspiring players find opportunities online. Learn more about Spolto's collaboration with Slum Soccer; to watch the video, click the link below.

Transforming Dreams: Spolto & Slum Soccer's Initiative for Football Talents and Scholarships!

Speaking more about these grants and their impact, Rahul Mishra says, "Partnering with Slum Soccer is a step towards realizing our dream at Spolto, where we believe in the power of sports to transform lives. Our collaboration goes beyond the field, aiming to instill life skills, resilience, and hope in these young talents. Seeing these kids grow, not just as athletes but as confident individuals ready to tackle life's challenges, reinforces our commitment to making a lasting impact through sports."

