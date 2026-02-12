SPS Construction India completes Landmark Extradosed bridge over Brahmaputra in Guwahati; Set to be inaugurated on 14 February by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi

VMPL

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 12: SPS Construction India, a leading infrastructure development company, has successfully completed construction of the new Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge spanning the Brahmaputra River, setting the stage for its official inauguration on 14 February 2026. The project is scheduled to be formally dedicated by the Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, marking a historic milestone for regional connectivity and urban mobility.

The bridge, constructed over one of India's most challenging riverine terrains, represents a significant engineering achievement and a key contributor to Assam's long-term transportation network. Stretching more than a kilometre across the Brahmaputra, this vital link between Guwahati and North Guwahati is expected to substantially reduce travel time, ease congestion, and facilitate smoother movement for commuters, freight, and long-distance travellers.

"This bridge is the outcome of a clear infrastructure vision and sustained support from the Government, aimed at strengthening connectivity in Assam and the Northeast. Our role as the executing agency was to translate that vision into a durable, safe, and functional structure. We are grateful for the guidance and cooperation of the authorities throughout the project lifecycle, and we believe the bridge will serve the region's mobility needs for many years to come," said Rohit Singla, Director, SPS Construction India

Unlike traditional suspension bridges, this modern extradosed design offered optimal strength and durability while allowing faster construction over the Brahmaputra's wide span. The project involved extensive planning, coordination, and execution under varying river conditions, showcasing SPS Construction India's technical capability and execution excellence.

The new bridge connects key transport corridors and supports the broader goals of regional development under Assam's infrastructure roadmap. By improving direct access between the northern and southern parts of Guwahati, the bridge is expected to enhance daily commutes, support local businesses, and strengthen logistics efficiencies.

Construction of this bridge has been closely monitored by relevant authorities to ensure compliance with safety, quality, and environmental standards throughout the build cycle.

As Assam prepares for the official inauguration on 14 February 2026, SPS Construction India will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to highlight the long-term value this infrastructure delivers for residents, businesses, and the broader Northeast region.

About SPS Construction India-

Founded in 1996, SPS Construction India Pvt. Ltd. is a multi-disciplinary infrastructure development company with a proven track record of delivering major bridges, flyovers, elevated corridors and transportation projects across India. With deep technical expertise and a strong safety culture, SPS Construction India continues to support India's infrastructure growth story.

