Sri Sri Naisargik & Unique Organic Inputs Sign MoU to Market Sri Sri Naisargik PROM- A 100% Organic Patented Product For Farmers & The Environment

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 2: Sri Sri Naisargik LLP has entered into an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding with Unique Organic Inputs to promote and scale Sri Sri Naisargik PROM, a scientifically validated Phosphate Rich Organic Manure created through a patented cold pressed technology. The agreement was formalised in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and represents a significant step towards strengthening soil health, supporting farmers and improving environmental quality across India.

For many years, India has relied heavily on chemical Di Ammonium Phosphate for crop nutrition. Chemical DAP is imported in large quantities, placing a substantial financial burden on national resources. A large portion of the product becomes fixed in the soil and remains unavailable to plants. This reduces efficiency and disturbs the natural balance of the soil. Continuous and long term use has contributed to altered soil pH levels, increased electrical conductivity, loss of organic carbon and a decline in microbial activity. These changes have gradually degraded soil fertility and large areas of farmland have become dependent on repeated chemical application. As yields begin to decline, farmers are required to apply increasing quantities of chemical DAP each season simply to maintain the same output. This cycle places economic pressure on farmers and contributes to long term deterioration of agricultural land, while also increasing the subsidy burden on the government and affecting national economic stability.

While organic PROM products are present in the market, Sri Sri Naisargik PROM stands apart because of its manufacturing method and biological integrity. It is produced using a patented cold press technology that preserves the activity of fourteen beneficial microbial consortia added during production. No high temperature machinery, boilers or chemical accelerators are used, which ensures that the microorganisms remain alive and functional when the product is applied to fields. Many PROM products available commercially rely on heat based or rapid processes in which the beneficial microbes cannot survive. In some cases, microbes are added after processing, which does not allow them to integrate with the organic base. Sri Sri Naisargik PROM undergoes a carefully structured forty day microbial enrichment cycle that strengthens its biological quality and ensures consistent soil restoration. The product has been reviewed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, which has stated that it is an organic replacement for chemical DAP. It is also approved by the National Biodiversity Authority, confirming its scientific and ecological compliance.

Sri Sri Naisargik PROM is created using desi cow dung as the primary medium, which establishes a sustainable economic pathway for gaushalas. Many gaushalas face challenges in caring for non milking cows and bulls due to limited economic value. By ensuring a consistent demand for cow dung, the initiative supports their financial stability and strengthens long term cattle care. A structured utilisation system for cow dung can also reduce the presence of stray cattle on roads, contributing positively to public safety and rural harmony.

The benefits for farmers are significant. Sri Sri Naisargik PROM contributes to soil regeneration by improving soil structure, increasing organic carbon and enhancing microbial activity. These elements support stronger root development and healthier crop growth. By offering a natural source of phosphorus, the product helps restore long term fertility and reduces dependence on chemical inputs. As the product will be produced within India, its pricing and availability are expected to remain stable, enabling farmers to avoid the fluctuations associated with global fertiliser markets and imported chemical inputs.

The environmental benefits are equally important. The patented cold pressed technology used for production consumes significantly less energy compared to high temperature chemical processes. Since no heat based machinery is used, the production process does not release smoke or high temperature emissions. When applied to soil, Sri Sri Naisargik PROM does not trigger harmful reactions that release toxic gases, which is a common concern with chemical fertilisers. It increases the organic carbon content of soil and supports natural carbon sequestration, contributing positively to long term climate resilience. As cow dung is processed through a controlled aerobic method, methane emissions that would otherwise escape from open accumulation in gaushalas are reduced, creating a measurable environmental benefit.

The government also stands to benefit from the adoption of Sri Sri Naisargik PROM. The substantial subsidy burden associated with chemical DAP can be reduced as this product provides a lower cost organic alternative that is produced entirely within the country. Reduced dependence on imported fertilisers saves foreign exchange and contributes to greater national self reliance. A cost effective organic input allows the government to support farmers while improving economic efficiency across the fertiliser sector.

The MoU between Sri Sri Naisargik LLP and Unique Organic Inputs reflects a forward looking commitment to healthier soil, more resilient farming systems and environmentally responsible agricultural practices. The partnership aims to strengthen farmers, support gaushalas and contribute to a more sustainable and self-reliant future for Indian agriculture. Sri Sri Naisargik PROM represents an effort to unite scientific innovation with natural resources in order to create long term benefits for the nation's agricultural landscape.

