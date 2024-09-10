Sri Triveni Crafts to Showcase Fire Safety Solutions at Major F & B Convention

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 10: Sri Triveni Crafts, a provider of comprehensive fire safety solutions in India, is set to participate in the 6th edition of India's largest convention for the food and beverage industry. The event, titled 'Food Connoisseurs India Convention', will take place on September 11-12, 2024, at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Delhi. Established in 2002, Sri Triveni Crafts has been at the forefront of fire safety for over two decades. The company offers various services and products designed to create safer environments for businesses and individuals alike. At the upcoming convention, Sri Triveni Crafts will showcase its latest innovations in fire safety, with a particular focus on solutions tailored to the food and beverage industry. The company's presence at this event shows the importance of fire safety in commercial kitchens and food service establishments.

Nipun Narula, founder of Sri Triveni Crafts, emphasised the significance of proper fire safety measures in the food industry. "Commercial kitchen fires account for a significant portion of non-dwelling building fires and can result in substantial losses. We intend to provide instant detection and swift firefighting solutions to minimise risks and protect both lives and property," he stated.

The company will be highlighting its kitchen fire suppression system, an automatic, pre-engineered solution designed to protect various areas associated with ventilating equipment and cooking appliances. This system utilises a proprietary continuous linear sensor tube that detects and actuates the release of extinguishing agents using pneumatic technology.

"Our system offers very fast and reliable fire detection using clean agents. It's easy to install, highly economical, and provides 24/7 protection without the need for electricity or moving parts," Nipun explained.

Sri Triveni Crafts' participation in the Food Connoisseurs India Convention comes at a time when fire safety in the food service industry is gaining increased attention. According to statistics from the Home Office Incident Recording System, fires in the food service industry account for 10% of all fires in non-dwelling buildings and 17% of non-fatal casualties.

In addition to serving the food and beverage industry, Sri Triveni Crafts has been involved in several high-profile projects. One of the projects includes providing fire safety solutions for the newly launched Vande Bharat sleeper class trains. It has also worked with prominent companies such as DMRC, Zepto, Zomato, Blinkit, PVR, and Cinepolis.

"We work to make India fireproof," Nipun said. "We have an in-house team of experts that allows us to design and execute fire safety projects efficiently, ensuring that we can meet the needs of various industries."

