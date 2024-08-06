Srinivas Maddali Joins DHR Global as Managing Partner

PRNewswire Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 6: Leading talent advisory firm DHR Global announces that Srinivas Maddali has joined the firm as Managing Partner in the Healthcare, Life Sciences, Technology, and Private Equity Practice Groups. Based in DHR's new Bangalore office, Maddali's appointment supports the firm's continued growth and expansion in India. As Managing Partner, he will assist Indian and multinational organizations in finding the best executive talent to help them meet their goals. Maddali has more than 20 years of industry leadership experience and eight years in executive search. He's held key roles in sales, marketing, and general management across India and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in medical technology companies, such as Abbott Vascular and Spectranetics (now Phillips). As Vice President & General Manager, APAC at Z-Medica (now Teleflex), he was part of the global leadership team, where he led commercial operations, managed the P & L of the division, and developed and executed the company's expansion and growth strategy in the APAC region.

Additionally, Maddali led the India and APAC practices for multiple global executive search firms in life sciences, healthcare, and technology/IT services/IT consulting. He successfully partnered with Indian and multinational clients to fill CEO and other C-suite roles as well as functional executive leadership positions. Before joining DHR, Maddali was Managing Director at Innotrove Consultants, focusing on GTM strategies and fundraising for companies in hyper/high-growth stages pre-IPO.

"DHR's mission of delivering exceptional talent aligns perfectly with our clients' needs," he said. "I'm proud to contribute to this mission and drive success through executive placements in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, and private equity industries. The firm's entrepreneurial outlook and focus on employee well-being and culture makes DHR a Best Workplace, as validated for three years in a row by Inc. magazine. I am excited to be part of Team DHR Global."

Maddali earned an Executive MBA from the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. A strong proponent of continuous learning, he completed executive education programs at University of Michigan, Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, and Harvard Business School - Leading Professional Service firms.

About DHR Global

DHR is a leading, privately-held provider of executive search, leadership consulting, and emerging leader search solutions in more than 50 markets spanning 22 countries. With expertise in more than 20 industries and functional areas, DHR pairs clients with resourceful consultants who have the most experience in their world. For more than 30 years, DHR has solved talent challenges by being connected, accountable, attentive, and prepared to hit the ground running to ensure clients have the best talent available.

The firm's emerging leader search services are delivered through Jobplex, a DHR company. For more information on DHR, visit www.dhrglobal.com.

