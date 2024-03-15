SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat Hosts Third International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance and Drug Discovery

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 15: SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat hosts its "Third International Conference on "Antimicrobial Resistance, Novel Drug Discovery and Vaccine Development: Challenges and Opportunities." The conference will be held from 18th to 20th March 2024, at the prestigious India Habitat Centre located in New Delhi. Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor, Government of Haryana will be the Chief Guest and inaugurate the conference. The registration is open for the Conference.

This pivotal event, organized by SRM University Delhi-NCR, aims to address pressing global concerns regarding Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and the development of novel therapeutic interventions. Renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and cutting-edge research, SRM University Delhi-NCR continues its tradition of fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among leading experts in the field.

The inaugural function on March 18th, 2024, will witness the presence of esteemed dignitaries including:

* Prof. Ada Yonath, Nobel Prize Winner in Chemistry, Israel will be the guest of honor

* Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chancellor, SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat will preside over the Inaugural function

* The conference will commence with the lighting of the lamp followed by a welcome address by Prof. (Dr.) Paramjit S. Jaswal, Vice Chancellor of SRM University Delhi-NCR.

* Prof. V. Samuel Raj, the Organizing Secretary and the Director of Centre for Drug Design and Development (C4D) will introduce the theme of the Conference and deliver a vote of thanks

Furthermore, the keynote addresses will be given by Prof. Ada Yonath, Nobel Laureate from Israel, and Prof. Sir Tom Blundell from the University of Cambridge, UK, Padma Bhusan awardees Prof. G.P. Talwar, Prof. N.K. Ganguly and Padma Shri awardees Prof. V.S. Chauhan and Prof. Syed E. Hasnain are among the notable speakers.

The conference will delve into critical topics such as antimicrobial resistance, novel drug discovery, and vaccine development, with a specific emphasis on addressing challenges and exploring opportunities in combating infectious diseases. With sessions dedicated to multi-drug-resistant pathogens, hospital-acquired infections, and host-pathogen interactions, the conference aims to facilitate meaningful discussions and foster collaborations among scientists and researchers worldwide.

Distinguished speakers from around the globe will contribute their expertise and insights, including luminaries such as Prof. Mark A. Holmes (University of Cambridge, UK), Prof. Vicky Avery (Australia), Dr. Catrin Moore (UK), Dr. Greg Basarab (USA), Dr. Hagith Yonath (Israel) and many other eminent scientists from India.

For more information and registration details contact directorcd4@srmuniversity.ac.in and please visit www.srmuniversity.ac.in/intconf

About SRM University Delhi - NCR

SRM University Delhi-NCR is a leading institution committed to academic excellence, research innovation, and societal impact. Considering the emerging need for new therapeutic interventions to tackle the menace of ongoing AMR, the University has established a unique research Centre called "Centre for Drug Design Discovery and Development (C4D)". With a legacy of five decades, SRM Group of Institutions comprises four universities, seven campuses, and over 80,000 students. SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, established under the Haryana Private Universities Act 2006, is recognized for its industry-oriented pedagogy and world-class facilities.

