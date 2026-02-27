SS Group Unveils Single-Tower Luxury Project "SS ONE" Near Dwarka Expressway

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 27: SS Group, Gurugram's leading real estate developer, has announced the launch of SS ONE, a premium residential project featuring a single 42-storey tower near Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. Spread across approximately 0.8025 acres, the development is positioned as a pure residential offering and will be executed as a single-phase project with a targeted completion timeline of 2031.

Designed with a low-density configuration, SS ONE will offer only three apartments per floor, offering privacy within a high-rise format. Apartment sizes range from approximately 1770 sq. ft. to 1925 sq. ft., with each home featuring three to four balconies. The project comprises exclusively 3 BHK residences with three bathrooms and an additional powder room. All units have been launched simultaneously. The residences are priced starting from INR 2.75 crore.

Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group, said, "SS ONE marks a focused addition to our residential portfolio in Gurugram. We are witnessing how buyers are gravitating toward spacious, low-density living within well-connected urban locations. With only three residences per floor, generous layouts, and multiple balconies, the project has been conceptualised to respond to this demand for privacy and functional luxury. SS ONE reflects our continued commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed residential developments aligned with evolving urban aspirations."

The project will include two dedicated clubhouses along with lifestyle and wellness amenities such as a state-of-the-art gymnasium, spa, sauna bath, two swimming pools, landscaped pool deck, grand multipurpose hall, reading lounge, landscaped open terrace areas and a multi-tier security system.

Strategically located, SS ONE offers proximity to key connectivity corridors. The development is situated approximately three minutes from Dwarka Expressway and five minutes from NH-48, while Rajiv Chowk is about ten minutes away. Indira Gandhi International Airport can be accessed within approximately 25 minutes.

The development is targeted at premium homebuyers, upper-middle and affluent families, and working professionals in Gurugram and the wider NCR region seeking enhanced connectivity along with low-density high-rise living.

With this premium development, SS Group strengthens its presence in the luxury residential segment, aligning product design, location advantage and density planning with current market demand trends in Gurugram.

