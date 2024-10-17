STAGE OTT's Latest Blockbuster "Videshi Bahu" is All Set to Entertain

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 17: The grand premiere of "Videshi Bahu" will be held on October 19th at Suncity Theatre in Hisar. "Videshi Bahu" brings a blend of comedy and drama in a Haryanvi family, offering a rich glimpse of Haryanvi culture with a humorous twist. This event becomes even more special as STAGE celebrates 5 successful years of promoting regional content. STAGE OTT platform, known for delivering numerous hit films, is back with yet another exciting release. This time, Videshi Bahu arrives in a Haryanvi household, sparking chaos and laughter. Along with the entertaining family drama, the series promises to showcase the essence of Haryanvi culture, perfectly capturing the everyday clashes and quirks of a local family. The highly anticipated original series Videshi Bahu will have its grand premiere on October 19th at Suncity Theatre, Hisar.

The premiere will be graced by many prominent stars from the Haryanvi music and film industry, making it a night to remember. The creator and director of Videshi Bahu, Mohit Bharti, along with the lead actors, Naveen Naru and Irina, will also be in attendance, adding to the grandeur of the event.

This occasion is extra special for STAGE as it marks the celebration of its 5-year journey in Haryana. The anniversary will officially be celebrated on November 1, 2024, commemorating five years of promoting Haryanvi content on a global platform.

For the past five years, STAGE has been proudly showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Haryana by producing premium content in the Haryanvi dialect. With over 300+ hours of content, STAGE has carved out a unique space for itself in the regional OTT landscape. During this grand premiere, STAGE will also reveal a lineup of exciting new shows and titles set to release in 2025, promising even more captivating stories from Haryanvi culture for the audience to enjoy in the coming year.

This event is not just a screening but a celebration of Haryana's vibrant creative community and STAGE's commitment to highlighting Haryanvi culture. STAGE brings together entertainment, culture, and celebration in a way that resonates deeply with both local and global audiences.

STAGE's Mission -

STAGE OTT aims to popularize regional languages and cultures while producing top-notch content in the Haryanvi dialect. With a rapidly growing content library and a focus on high-quality storytelling, STAGE is breaking boundaries by bringing diverse, authentic stories to global audiences.

