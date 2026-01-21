Stallion India Fluorochemicals Strengthens Expansion Plans with Additional RIICO Land for R-32 Manufacturing Facility

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a leading integrated refrigerants and industrial gases company, has received an allotment of an additional industrial plot measuring approximately 28,650 square meters from the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) at the RIICO Industrial Area, Ukhaliya, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, under the Direct Allotment Policy-2025.

The newly allotted plot adjoins the Company's existing land and has been acquired in line with Stallion's long-term expansion strategy. The additional land will support future scalability and infrastructure requirements for the Company's greenfield R-32 manufacturing facility at Bhilwara.

This development follows the Company's recent receipt of Environmental Clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Rajasthan, for the R-32 project with an approved capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes per annum. The approval also covers the generation of Hydrochloric Acid (HCl - 30%) as a by-product and the manufacture of blended refrigerants with an aggregate capacity of 7,500 MTPA.

Construction activities at the Bhilwara facility have commenced in an accelerated mode, with commercial commissioning targeted by August 2026. Once operational, the R-32 facility is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately ₹500 crore, with PAT margins in the range of 22-24%. Supported by this expansion, a strengthening asset base, and a diversified product portfolio, the Company believes it is well positioned to achieve a 3-year revenue CAGR guidance of 30-35%, creating sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.

