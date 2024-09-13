Star Health and Policybazaar Launch 'SUPER STAR': A Modular Long-term Health Insurance Plan

PRNewswire Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 13: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (Star Health Insurance) and Policybazaar today announced the launch of 'SUPER STAR', a personalised loterm health insurance plan which is customer-centric in nature with an objective of delivering greater customer value. This game changer product is designed to meet the evolving needs of policyholders and offers unparalleled flexibility and customization. The loterm 5-year policy term for individuals and families alike. The Super Star Insurance plan marks a paradigm shift in the health insurance landscape by offering modular coverage that adapts to customers' needs through different life stages. SUPER STAR is a digital-only product available through the Policybazaar website and Star Health's online portal here.

Commenting on the product launch, Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said "With healthcare costs escalating, the need for flexible, comprehensive health insurance has never been more critical. SUPER STAR meets that demand by allowing customers to choose coverage that grows with them, making it a true game changer in the industry. We're thrilled to partner with Star Health Insurance to make this modular health insurance solution available to millions of Indian households, ensuring they have financial protection at every stage of life."

Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health Insurance, stated "At Star Health Insurance, we are delighted to partner with PolicyBazaar to unveil SUPER STAR--a transformative health insurance solution for India's evolving needs. Fuelled by cuttiedge technology and deep sectoral insights, SUPER STAR delivers unparalleled flexibility, empowering individuals to customize their coverage at every pivotal stage of life. Setting a new benchmark in personalisation with tailored, comprehensive health protection that adapts to you, SUPER STAR promises unmatched peace of mind while democratizing quality loterm healthcare."

The Super Star plan has multiple sum insured options ranging from Rs5 lakhs to Rs1 crore and with an unlimited SI option too, allowing customers to choose a plan that best suits their requirements. The SUPER STAR plan represents a significant advancement in India's health insurance sector, bridging the gap between affordability and comprehensive protection.

About Policybazaar

As India's largest insurance broker, Policybazaar is committed to making insurance accessible and understandable for every Indian. Since 2008, we have been at the forefront of transforming the insurance sector by providing transparent, efficient, and unbiased solutions tailored to the diverse needs of over 80.5 million registered users. With a dominant market share of over 93% in the digital insurance aggregator space and annual premium collection exceeding Rs15,000 crore in FY24, we have established ourselves as a trusted name in insurance and financial protection. Our platform facilitates millions of insurance inquiries annually and features a wide range of products from over 50 insurance partners, covering health, life, motor, and corporate insurance solutions. To date, we have issued over 44.3 million policies and played a crucial role in protecting 9 million families against death, disease, and disability. Our 24x7 online support, combined with on-ground assistance from over 6,000 insurance advisors, ensures a seamless experience for our customers.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Star Health Insurance (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is India's leading standalone health insurer, operating since 2006. The Company offers Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance, with specialized products for cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses, senior citizens, women and children. Star Health has a strong distribution network, including 887 offices, 30,000+ healthcare providers, 718,000 agents, and robust bancassurance partnerships. The Company is also the first in India to settle over 1 crore claims. In FY24, Star Health reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 Cr and a net worth of Rs 6,339 Cr.

