Startek earns three Comparably 2025 awards for compensation, culture and leadership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that it has been recognized with three major Comparably Awards for 2025: Best company compensation, Best CEOs and Best company culture. These honors reflect employee sentiment across key areas of workplace experience and reinforce the company's focus on building an equitable, engaging and performance-driven environment.

Comparably Awards are based entirely on anonymous employee ratings shared throughout the year, offering a comprehensive view of organizational culture, leadership and compensation. The recognition demonstrates how associates experience the workplace and affirm ongoing investments in talent development, leadership capability and overall employee well-being.

"At Startek, our people strategy is closely aligned to business outcomes," said SM Gupta, global chief people officer, Startek. "Recognition across areas such as compensation, culture and leadership is a direct result of work climate where associates feel valued and empowered. When people are enabled with ample learning and career opportunities, high performance is a natural outcome. These awards reflect the commitment of every leader and team member who contribute to building a workplace that supports high impact and meaningful growth."

Together, these three awards highlight distinct strengths across the Startek people agenda.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 14 countries with a team of 38,000 plus associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

About Comparably

Comparably by ZoomInfo is a leading employee review platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. and Canadian companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations across nearly 20 workplace categories--based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location and education--it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and salary data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit comparably.com.

