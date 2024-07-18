Startek Honduras earns Great Place To Work® Certification for 2024-25

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, proudly announces that its Honduras operations have been awarded the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the year 2024-2025. This certification underscores Startek Honduras' exceptional workplace culture and unwavering commitment to providing a consistently positive employee experience. The Great Place To Work® Certification™ is known internationally as the definitive recognition of the world's great employers. Considered the 'gold standard' for identifying and celebrating outstanding workplace cultures. Startek Honduras' certification journey involved a comprehensive HR practice audit, employee interviews, and an anonymous opinion survey, all measured against a rigorous evaluation framework. The company was assessed using the Trust Index™ survey and Culture Audit™, focusing on key parameters that shape an employee's perception of a great workplace.

"Being recognized with the Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a testament to our relentless dedication to nurturing a workplace where every individual feels valued and empowered. This accolade celebrates our employees' commitment and the vibrant, inclusive culture we strive to uphold at Startek," said Chief People Officer, S M Gupta.

The core values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity are at the heart of its dynamic work environment at Startek, where employees feel valued, engaged, and inspired to achieve excellence. Startek is committed to continuous improvement and employee well-being, ensuring a thriving and supportive workplace for all.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Their groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries, including cable, media, and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce; and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people, and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

