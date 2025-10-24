Startek® honored with the AAA DI-verse Certification for disability inclusion excellence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been recognized with the prestigious AAA DI-verse Certification, the highest level of disability inclusion certification awarded by the American India Foundation (AIF) in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

The certification was presented at the International Purple Fest 2025 in Goa--an event celebrating inclusion and accessibility. Hosted by the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Goa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the United Nations Office in India, the event convened organizations and leaders advancing disability inclusion and equitable opportunities.

Startek was honored for its initiatives in inclusive hiring, workplace accessibility, sensitization, engagement, and progressive inclusion policies for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The two-tier evaluation process assessed leadership commitment, culture, accessibility, engagement, and outreach, followed by a detailed jury review.

"Our commitment to inclusion goes beyond compliance--it's about creating a workplace where every individual can contribute their best," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. "At Startek, we view accessibility and inclusion as catalysts for innovation. Earning the AAA DI-verse Certification reflects our unwavering focus on enabling persons with disabilities to thrive through equitable opportunities, adaptive infrastructure, and an inclusive culture that celebrates diverse strengths."

This recognition reinforces the company's vision to create equitable workplaces where diversity drives innovation and every associate feels valued and empowered. Startek remains committed to advancing accessibility and inclusion through continuous initiatives and collaborations across its global operations.

The American India Foundation (AIF) is committed to improving the lives of India's underprivileged, with a special focus on persons with disabilities, women, children, and youth. It is a consistent partner in the journey of Purple Fest which has grown into a global platform where government leaders, corporates, civil society, and advocates converge to reimagine what an inclusive India can look like.

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 13 countries with a team of 38,000 plus associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

