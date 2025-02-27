Startek® India earns Great Place To Work® Certification™ for 2025-26

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Startek® a digital first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been recognized as a Great Place To Work Certified™ organization in India for 2025-26. This achievement underscores Startek's commitment to fostering an inclusive, engaging, and high-trust workplace culture.

The Great Place To Work Certification is regarded as the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition, serving as the gold standard for identifying and acknowledging exceptional workplace cultures. The rigorous evaluation process involved an extensive HR practice audit, leadership interviews, and an employee opinion survey aligned with a globally recognized framework. Startek India was assessed based on Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c) parameters, measuring key aspects that shape employee experiences and perceptions of a great workplace.

"At Startek, our people are at the heart of everything we do. This certification is a testament to the thriving culture we have built--one that values trust, collaboration, and innovation," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer at Startek. "We remain committed to empowering our employees, driving professional growth, and fostering an environment where they feel valued and inspired."

Earning the Great Place To Work Certification reaffirms our dedication to creating a workplace where employees feel empowered and inspired to drive excellence every day.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 13 countries, more than 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce, and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, with a mission to help organizations create great workplaces for all. Since 1992, it has surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide, setting the benchmark for exceptional employee experiences across 150 countries.

For more information on Great Place To Work, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.in and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)