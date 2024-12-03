Startek® India Honored as One of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024 - Top 50

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is proud to announce its recognition as one of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024 - Top 50 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This accolade marks the third honor for Startek India from the Institute in 2024, following its inclusion in India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024 - Top 10 (Large) and India's Best Companies to Work For 2024 - Top 100.

This recognition reflects Startek India's dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace defined by trust, inclusion, and excellence. This year, 607 organizations from the IT & IT-BPM sector were evaluated based on two key criteria. The Trust Index™ Survey, which constitutes 75% of the evaluation, anonymously captures employee feedback about their workplace experiences. The Culture Audit™ assesses leadership, values, and workplace programs, accounting for 25% of the evaluation. Organizations recognized on this list excel in equitable practices and consistent workplace experiences.

S.M. Gupta, Chief People Officer at Startek, said, "At Startek, we have implemented several initiatives aimed at creating a dynamic workplace that fosters innovation, inclusion, and growth. This recognition reflects the impact of these efforts and motivates us to continue building an environment where our employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to excel."

This achievement reaffirms Startek's position as a leading employer of choice in the IT & IT-BPM sector, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to building a progressive, equitable, and empowering work environment.

About Startek

For over 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. With a presence in 13 countries and over 38,000 associates, Startek creates personalized, memorable experiences across voice and non-voice channels. Our diverse client base includes Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups across industries like telecom, travel, retail, and financial services.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, renowned for helping organizations build exceptional work environments. Since 1992, its certifications and workplace lists have set the industry standard, based on data from over 100 million employees worldwide.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/Startek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)