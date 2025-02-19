Startek® India wins Golden Peacock HR Excellence award

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been honored with the prestigious Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by the Institute of Directors (IOD). This recognition highlights Startek's commitment to fostering a people-first culture and driving excellence in human resource management.

Notably, Startek is the only BPO recognized in this category, alongside industry leaders. This award was conferred to them by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Member of Parliament and Former Cabinet Minister, Govt. of India, Hon'ble Justice Uday U. Lalit, Former Chief Justice of India and Lt. Gen. Surinder Nath, President, National Institute of Directors.

"At Startek, people-first culture is the foundation of our success. Investing in our workforce strengthens employee engagement and delivers direct positive impact on business by fostering innovation and enhancing customer experiences. Winning the Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award reaffirms our commitment to building a high-performance culture that empowers our people and fuels sustainable growth," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek.

The Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award recognizes organizations demonstrating outstanding HR practices and leadership in talent development. Startek remains dedicated to building a culture of innovation, collaboration, and employee engagement.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 13 countries, more than 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce, and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About Golden Peacock Awards

Instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD), the Golden Peacock Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence in corporate governance, sustainability, and business practices. The Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award specifically honors companies that implement innovative and impactful HR strategies, fostering a culture of continuous growth and engagement.

