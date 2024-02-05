Steelage Launches #SadahTatpar Campaign to Empower its Jewellers Community

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 5: Steelage, a trusted name in safe storage solutions for over 90 years in India, unveils the #SadahTatpar Campaign on 1st February 2024.

Steelage's #SadahTatpar campaign comprises a brand film, which is part of a larger initiative to engage with the Jeweller Community of India through prominent digital and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc. and will be complemented with on-ground engagement and activations in key jewellery hubs across India.

Anirban Mukhuti, Head of Marketing & Product Management, Asia, explaining the campaign, said, "Steelage has a long legacy of more than 90 years in the Indian market and has been a pioneer in providing high quality safe storage solutions to customers across diverse segments. The #SadahTatpar campaign is aimed at elevating our engagement with the Jeweller Community in India to the next level. The #SadahTatpar brand film is rooted in Steelage's profound understanding of its customers and demonstrates our commitment to take proactive actions with the intent of addressing their daily challenges through practical solutions. The brand film captures the daily routine of a Johri Bhaisaab, and the challenges associated with handling multiple keys is used as a metaphor. By providing a simple yet practical solution to their problem in the form of a key pouch the film demonstrates that when it comes to customer needs, the brand is #SadahTatpar."

#SadahTatpar is a spirit and attitude that sets Steelage apart in the safe storage solutions market and is demonstrated in the form of customer-centricity, brand empathy and innovative offerings. A strong customer orientation is the key to strengthening Steelage's bond with the community of jewellers.

With a legacy of more than 90 years in the Indian market, Steelage has been supplying safe storage solutions, namely high-security safes, strong room doors, fire cabinets, modular vault solutions to the jeweller community.

Gunnebo Group, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, has a rich heritage spanning over 250 years and is a world leader in physical security solutions that help keep valuables, cash, and people safe. Gunnebo Group is committed to keeping customers safe in banking, retail, public and commercial buildings, industrial, and high-risk sites.

In 2000, Gunnebo Group acquired the leading Indian brand Steelage. Steelage is one of the most trusted brands for physical security solutions since 1932. They have continuously improved the portfolio of products and services to maintain and enhance the range of exclusive state-of-the-art safe storage systems with innovative designs and aesthetics. Steelage products include safes, vaults, fire cabinets, strong room doors, modular vault solutions, safe deposit lockers, strong room accessories, and many more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)