SteelonCall Wins "Excellence in Start-up" at FAPCCI Excellence Awards 2025

India PR Distribution

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11: SteelonCall has been conferred the prestigious "Excellence in Start-up" award received by Ravi Kumar Anumalisetty, MD & CEO at the FAPCCI Excellence Awards 2025, held on 10 June in Visakhapatnam. Hosted by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI), the ceremony recognized businesses driving innovation, sustainability, and industrial growth across the state.

The awards were presented in the presence of Sri T.G. Bharath, Hon'ble Minister for Industries & Commerce and Food Processing, Government of Andhra Pradesh (Chief Guest), and Shri Mathukumilli Sri Bharat, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Visakhapatnam (Guest of Honour).

Winners were chosen by an eminent jury comprising:

Justice Jasti Chelameswar (Retd.) - Former Judge, Supreme Court of India

Prof. M. Chandrasekhar - Director, IIM Visakhapatnam

Mr. Srini Raju - Chairman, Sri City Pvt. Ltd.

SteelonCall was selected alongside notable industry leaders including ITC Ltd., Divi's Laboratories, Dalmia Cements, and others - reflecting the growing relevance of technology-led innovation in traditional sectors.

"This recognition strengthens our resolve to keep building solutions that empower India's construction economy with speed, trust, and transparency," said Abhishek Kumar, Corporate Communications - SteelonCall.

About SteelonCall

SteelonCall is India's leading online steel marketplace with 7,760+ orders processed, 120+ Brands, 3,600+ steel products, and a trusted network of 250+ verified suppliers - redefining how steel is sourced and delivered across the country.

Media Contact:

Abhishek Kumar

Corporate Communications - SteelonCall

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)