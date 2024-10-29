Stellarworld School: A School in Mumbai that Prepares Students for Life Beyond Grades

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: Today's social media landscape is filled with memes and posts highlighting how outdated school education was decades ago, particularly in terms of preparing students for real life. Many discussions point out that traditional education often overlooks essential concepts like setting boundaries in relationships and managing personal finances, which are crucial in today's world.

Stellar believes in preparing children for life beyond grades, empowering them to become curious, resilient global citizens with life literacy skills to seize opportunities.

The Stellarworld School's Bandra, Andheri, and Goregaon campuses are thoughtfully positioned to provide exceptional accessibility for families across Mumbai. Jesus Lall, Chairperson of the Board of Advisors at Stellar, emphasises, "Empowering our children with the life skills they need to navigate the global landscape and become future leaders is our unwavering commitment. We're dedicated to making this journey enriching and experience-driven for every child while setting new benchmarks in education infrastructure that seamlessly align with Stellar's academic vision." The plan for three campuses ensures easy access for children in Mumbai, limiting travel to 30 minutes and promoting a well-rounded, fulfilling life through convenience.

The school is so much more than a place for education. It is a vibrant community of like-minded people who support the school's purpose. Dr. April Yetsko, Head of School, Stellar Bandra, expressed, "We are a community of learners where each learner's growth, interests and passions are embraced. School is a place for one to feel safe and learn together the skills that are required to be successful in the communities and beyond." This collaborative spirit among students, parents, and educators strengthens the commitment to developing holistic, life-ready individuals who thrive in diverse environments.

Stellar recognises the environment's impact on learning, offering world-class infrastructure with diverse facilities like pools, artificial turf fields, indoor play areas, and all-weather playspaces to help students explore their passions and talents.

Martyn Shadbolt, Head of School, Stellar Andheri, explains, "The infrastructure is created to aid life literacy. A combination of purpose-built physical spaces and internal and external expertise enables the holistic integration of sports and physical activities into the curriculum. The school promotes overall well-being, empowering students to perform at their best in a dynamic urban environment like Mumbai."

Stellar's philosophy is built around the imperative that learning should shape students and prepare them for life. Their life-literacy framework is integrated with the curriculum and exposes every child to 12 essential life skills. It sparks adaptability, creativity, and resilience--the qualities needed the most in today's constantly changing world.

Miss Annette Austin, Head of School, Stellar Goregaon, highlights the importance of practical application, "What does preparation for life mean? Learning compound interest is one thing, but implementing it in our lives is another." This perspective underscores the school's commitment to ensuring students grasp concepts and understand real-world implications.

Stellar is dedicated to building a progressive society by preparing learners for the future. With international academic standards, comprehensive learning, and advanced facilities, it cultivates confident, life-literate individuals ready to thrive.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)