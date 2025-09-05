STL launches the world's slimmest IBR cable with 864F for hyperscalers in the United States

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Columbia (South Carolina) [US], September 5: Sterlite Technologies Inc. (STI), a U.S. subsidiary of STL [NSE: STLTECH], today announced that it has become one of the few companies to develop the world's slimmest optical fiber for data center operators, hyperscalers and telecom service providers in the United States. STL's Celesta ** Intermittent Bonded Ribbon (IBR) Cable** provides best-in-class high fiber density that packs **864 fibres ** in a cable diameter of only **11.7 mm, optimized for jetting in a 14mm inner diameter duct. ** With a record jetting performance of ~ 4,700 ft (1500+ m) in under 20 minutes, this latest generation of IBR cable also employs STL's state-of-the-art bend-insensitive HD G.657.A2 200-micron fiber with industry-standard sheathing to deliver best-in-class installation performance for our customers in the United States. - 864 fibres packed into a diameter of just 11.7 mm.

Hyperscalers demand ultra-high-capacity, low-latency, and highly scalable network infrastructure to support massive data flows between distributed data centers and cloud environments. Their networks require cables that can maximize fiber count within available limited duct space, minimize installation time, and offer superior reliability under diverse environmental and operational conditions.

STL's **Celesta IBR Cable ** combines robust performance for duct installations with the productivity of high-count mass fusion splicing. The innovative ribbon bond design results in dense fiber packing and a smaller cable diameter, offering an outstanding solution for demanding high-growth, high-bandwidth communications in applications like data centers , equipment connections within cabinets, and outside plant applications.

Data Center builders and hyperscalers can benefit from an 864F cable as it packs the maximum capacity in the available duct space. This **Celesta ** cable meets ICEA 122-744 standards and is GR 20 compliant, and can be installed in a 14/18 mm micro subduct. The cable has been tested in an IEC-compliant track configuration.

STL's IBR cable portfolio spans from 12F to an industry-leading 6912F, and continues to expand. Over the past five years, STL has produced and delivered more than 10 million fkm to customers across Europe and the United States. STL was the first to introduce IBR technology in India, and w ith 10 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, STL is uniquely positioned to meet our customers' diverse global connectivity needs swiftly and at scale.

Speaking about this development, Dr. Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL, said , "Our breakthrough *Celesta* IBR cable is a testament to STL's commitment to advanced engineering and customer-centric innovation. By delivering industry-leading fibre density and bend performance in a remarkably slim design, we're empowering hyperscalers and data centres to scale up efficiently and sustainably--laying the foundation for next-generation digital infrastructure."

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.

