Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts to expand with 6 new properties in 2025

New Delhi [India], March 17: Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts, a rapidly growing hospitality chain known for its boutique and experiential stays, is set to expand significantly in 2025 with the launch of six new properties. As part of its strategic growth plan, the group will introduce three upscale resorts in Jawai, Tadoba, and Coorg, offering premium accommodations that blend luxury with nature.

Reflecting on the brand's performance in 2024, Stone Wood Hotels achieved over 8% occupancy year-to-date. With positive market momentum, the group expects to increase its top-line revenue by a minimum of 10% in 2025. The Average Room Rate (ARR) and Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) are projected to rise in tandem with this growth.

"At Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts, our commitment to crafting memorable experiences drives every expansion initiative. As we step into 2025 with six new properties, our focus is on elevating guest experiences through premium accommodations that seamlessly blend luxury with nature. We aim to introduce curated stays in offbeat destinations, ensuring travelers enjoy immersive experiences without compromising on comfort. Through an asset-light model, we are poised to expand our footprint while maintaining the personalized service and vibrant hospitality that define our brand," said Shikhar Kumar, Managing Director, Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts.

Currently operating 16 properties across six states and 11 cities with over 500 rooms, Stone Wood Hotels has outlined a comprehensive expansion plan. The upcoming six hotels in 2025 will collectively add approximately 400 keys to the group's inventory. While the brand has historically focused on the mid-market segment, it will now enter the upscale category with its premium properties in Jawai, Tadoba, and Coorg. The first upscale hotel is targeted to open by the end of the 2025-26 financial year.

Stone Wood Hotels continues to emphasize an asset-light expansion strategy, leveraging lease and revenue-share models to develop its portfolio. This innovative approach allows the group to maintain operational flexibility while enhancing profitability.

Investment for the upcoming expansion will be supported through collaborations with investors across India. Having evolved from a single boutique hotel in Goa to a growing hospitality brand with over 15 properties in three years, Stone Wood Hotels has gained investor confidence through rapid ROI and efficient investment models tailored for boutique properties.

Service excellence remains a core focus for the group, achieved through consistent staff training programs such as T3 & LDP, along with regular audits and quality checks to ensure exceptional guest experiences.

The MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and wedding segments have become significant growth drivers for Stone Wood Hotels. The brand's expansion plans include properties equipped with dedicated event spaces, catering to this booming market. Notably, the Aralea Beach Resort by Stone Wood Premier has witnessed a remarkable 75% business contribution from MICE and wedding clientele.

With a long-term vision to operate 50 hotels and over 3,000 rooms by 2030, Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts is committed to providing value-driven hospitality experiences. The brand's strategic growth aligns with evolving traveler preferences, focusing on offbeat locations, immersive experiences, and personalized service. With its exceptional F & B offerings, vibrant party destinations, and guest-centric approach, Stone Wood Hotels continues to strengthen its presence in India's dynamic hospitality landscape.

